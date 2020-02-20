Stories & Interviews
Paxful Stories: Golden Gate Vendor Karen Loves Paxful for Its Ease of Use and Charitable Giving

Although Karen may not necessarily be living in the Crypto Castle, she spends day and night trading on Paxful and wanting to help the needy.

Paxful Team
02/20/2020
4 min read
Learn From Our Peers: Ow from India Is Keeping Close Tabs on the Current Bull Market—Here is Why*

Albeit a new trader, Ow seizes all the opportunities he has to educate others, especially rookie traders, about bitcoin.

Paxful Team
02/19/2020
3 min read
Learn From Our Peers: Bluudz from New Zealand Gives Out Exclusive Bitcoin Lifehacks to Broker Novices

One of our power traders from New Zealand shares his insights on what it takes to be a successful peer-to-peer bitcoin vendor.

Paxful Team
01/24/2020
3 min read
Paxful Stories: How Bitcoin Trading Has Allowed Kevin Suarez to Spend More Quality Time with His Daughter

Stable income and a more flexible lifestyle are what Paxful has offered to our Barranquilla-based vendor.

Paxful Team
12/12/2019
2 min read
Paxful Stories: Why Victor Lopez Left His Comfort Zone For Crypto And Has Never Looked Back

How Victor Lopez became a trusted vendor on Paxful with over 400 trade partners and 500 total trades.

Paxful Team
11/18/2019
3 min read
Paxful Stories: How dedication and smart investments made John Narvaez a successful Paxful vendor in Colombia

John Navarez had some major struggles along the way but his persistence and smart decision making made him a successful bitcoin vendor on Paxful.

Paxful Team
10/30/2019
3 min read
Passion and Dedication Make Nguyễn Thành Trung a True Paxful Super Affiliate—Read His Story

Nguyễn Thành Trung from Vietnam deals with the highs and lows of burgeoning Vietnamese travel industry and maintains a successful Paxful affiliate profile.

Paxful Team
10/11/2019
2 min read
How Bitcoin Helps This African Student Go To School and Pay For His Everyday Needs

Bitcoin is not just nerd currency, it has been making actual changes in peoples’ lives & improving them for better – like helping this African student.

Paxful Team
09/02/2018
4 min read
Why is Africa Using Bitcoin

Ray
11/08/2017
4 min read
