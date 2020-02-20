Stories & Interviews

Although Karen may not necessarily be living in the Crypto Castle, she spends day and night trading on Paxful and wanting to help the needy.
Albeit a new trader, Ow seizes all the opportunities he has to educate others, especially rookie traders, about bitcoin.
One of our power traders from New Zealand shares his insights on what it takes to be a successful peer-to-peer bitcoin vendor.
Stable income and a more flexible lifestyle are what Paxful has offered to our Barranquilla-based vendor.
How Victor Lopez became a trusted vendor on Paxful with over 400 trade partners and 500 total trades.
John Navarez had some major struggles along the way but his persistence and smart decision making made him a successful bitcoin vendor on Paxful.
Nguyễn Thành Trung from Vietnam deals with the highs and lows of burgeoning Vietnamese travel industry and maintains a successful Paxful affiliate profile.
Bitcoin is not just nerd currency, it has been making actual changes in peoples’ lives & improving them for better – like helping this African student.