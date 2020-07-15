Stories & Interviews

What started out as an idea has grown into a movement that brings opportunity and, most importantly, hope to emerging markets around the world.
As a trader, your reputation is dependent on every positive feedback. Let’s see how our trader Raymond gathers his base of supporters!
When Modibe stood by the overflowing venue for Paxful’s campus tour in South Africa, he had no idea he’d be working full-time at Paxful half a year later.
Elisha proves that you’re never too young to learn about cryptocurrency.
A few Peers revealed that the beginning of their bitcoin journey was far from smooth-sailing, but the lessons they’ve learned helped them reach where they are today.
In an interview with Howard, we had the opportunity to learn about his experience trading bitcoin in China and more.
These path-paving women are real, and you can be just like them.
One of our peers from Panama shares his journey in crypto and on Paxful.
Paxful was able to link up with one of Germany’s finest vendors on the platform, and ask about his thoughts on the potential of bitcoin and more.