Stories & Interviews

Built with Love & Bitcoin

What started out as an idea has grown into a movement that brings opportunity and, most importantly, hope to emerging markets around the world.

David Chung
07/15/2020
6 min read
Popular Trader Raymond Shares How He Earned a Large Number of Positive Feedback

As a trader, your reputation is dependent on every positive feedback. Let’s see how our trader Raymond gathers his base of supporters!

Paxful Team
07/01/2020
2 min read
Modibe’s Love for Paxful Began with Paxful’s Love for People

When Modibe stood by the overflowing venue for Paxful’s campus tour in South Africa, he had no idea he’d be working full-time at Paxful half a year later.

Paxful Team
06/02/2020
2 min read
Elisha discovered bitcoin at 14—now he’s inspiring a new generation of Africans to make a living with crypto

Elisha proves that you’re never too young to learn about cryptocurrency.

Paxful Team
05/13/2020
3 min read
Hesitant to tell your loved ones about bitcoin? Here are our two cents.

A few Peers revealed that the beginning of their bitcoin journey was far from smooth-sailing, but the lessons they’ve learned helped them reach where they are today.

Paxful Team
05/11/2020
3 min read
Paxful Stories: The Vendor From The Red Dragon

In an interview with Howard, we had the opportunity to learn about his experience trading bitcoin in China and more.

Paxful Team
04/01/2020
4 min read
The Story of Three Proud Female Peers: They Came, They Saw, They Conquered 🔥

These path-paving women are real, and you can be just like them.

Paxful Team
03/31/2020
4 min read
Learn From Our Peers: Liza88 Just Reached His 1,500th Trade and Shares How You Can Do It Too

One of our peers from Panama shares his journey in crypto and on Paxful.

Paxful Team
03/12/2020
3 min read
Paxful Stories: Why Top Vendor AET Has Been In Love with Bitcoin Since 2015

Paxful was able to link up with one of Germany’s finest vendors on the platform, and ask about his thoughts on the potential of bitcoin and more.

Paxful Team
03/11/2020
6 min read
