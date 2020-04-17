News & Updates
Peek Inside Paxful: What We’re Doing to Keep Paxful Running 🏃‍♂️

We know that you may have some questions regarding COVID-19 and what it means for Paxful. Our team leads have come together to answer some of the FAQs.

Paxful Team
04/17/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Introduces Gold Buying And Selling To P2P Trading

In response to customer demand, Paxful becomes first bitcoin-backed peer-to-peer marketplace to offer gold buying and selling options.

Paxful Press
04/07/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Product Updates with Artur – March 2020

Here’s a recap of the product updates you may have missed from March 2020.

Paxful Team
04/03/2020
4 min read
comment
NEWS & UPDATES
The Market’s Down But Paxful Isn’t! Stand Back Up With Us 🍀

COVID-19 has halted the entire world in many ways in the past few months. However, we at Paxful aren’t slowing down.

Paxful Team
04/03/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
New Survey Reflects India’s Crypto Boom Will Come From Entrepreneurs and Enterprise

India’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong before and after the ban lift with 2020 being a stellar year for female investors.

Paxful Press
04/02/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Chainalysis and Paxful Create New Compliance Standard for Peer-to-Peer Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, announced its partnership with Paxful which is raising the bar for compliance standards for P2P exchanges.

Paxful Team
03/23/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Heads Up, U.S. residents – I.D. Verification Is Becoming Mandatory For You!

I.D. verification will become mandatory for U.S. citizens and residents on Paxful. Learn more about it here.

Paxful Team
03/23/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Launches A List Of Top 10 African Women To Watch In Blockchain And Bitcoin, In Line With International Women’s Month

Paxful is shining the spotlight on the contribution women are making to the rapidly growing blockchain and bitcoin industries.

Paxful Press
03/19/2020
8 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
#PaxfulValues Did You Know Campaign Giveaway

It’s time to get your wallets ready as we have prepared another exciting giveaway! Five lucky winners will win a portion of $100 worth of BTC.

Paxful Team
03/05/2020
3 min read
