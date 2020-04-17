News & Updates

We know that you may have some questions regarding COVID-19 and what it means for Paxful. Our team leads have come together to answer some of the FAQs.
In response to customer demand, Paxful becomes first bitcoin-backed peer-to-peer marketplace to offer gold buying and selling options.
Here’s a recap of the product updates you may have missed from March 2020.
COVID-19 has halted the entire world in many ways in the past few months. However, we at Paxful aren’t slowing down.
India’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong before and after the ban lift with 2020 being a stellar year for female investors.
Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, announced its partnership with Paxful which is raising the bar for compliance standards for P2P exchanges.
I.D. verification will become mandatory for U.S. citizens and residents on Paxful. Learn more about it here.
Paxful is shining the spotlight on the contribution women are making to the rapidly growing blockchain and bitcoin industries.
It’s time to get your wallets ready as we have prepared another exciting giveaway! Five lucky winners will win a portion of $100 worth of BTC.