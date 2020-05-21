News & Updates
Paxful Notifications Are Now Available on Telegram!

This feature is perfect for users who prefer the convenience of instant messaging over your run-of-the-mill notifications.

Paxful Team
05/21/2020
1 min read
Paxful Partners with SHOFCO to Help Protect Kenyans During COVID-19

We’re partnering with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to alleviate the spread of the pandemic in slums, where social distancing is near impossible.

Paxful Team
05/18/2020
2 min read
Paxful Product Updates with Artur – April 2020

Here’s a quick recap of some product updates from the past month that has made your Paxful experience even better.

Paxful Team
05/15/2020
2 min read
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally

This strategic partnership brings Infinito Wallet users a safe and fully P2P way to buy bitcoin through over 300 payment methods at great prices.

Paxful Press
05/11/2020
3 min read
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Donation Campaign To Support Charities in Africa’s Response To COVID-19

To bolster the use of crypto in philanthropic ventures, Paxful’s Africa Fund donates food, PPE, water stations, and more to countries across the continent.

Paxful Press
05/04/2020
3 min read
Why Paxful’s Founders Are Leaving Mars to Elon (They’re More Concerned With Earth Right Now)

Ray and Artur share the story of how Paxful started as an idea and grew to become a movement that would change the face of personal finance forever.

David Chung
04/30/2020
9 min read
Paxful Introduces Dark Theme

Adding payment methods isn’t the only way we’re making trading easier for our users. We’re excited to finally introduce Paxful’s Dark Theme!

Paxful Team
04/28/2020
2 min read
New Survey Reflects Americans Believe In Blockchain And Its Ability To Replace A Defective And Traditional Financial System

Backing the idea that a triggering event in the traditional financial system will drive people to Bitcoin.

Paxful Press
04/23/2020
3 min read
What Our Family and Friends Thought When We Told Them We Work in Crypto

We get asked funny questions when our friends and family learn that we work for this virtual thing called bitcoin. Here’s how we respond to some of them.

Paxful Team
04/22/2020
3 min read
