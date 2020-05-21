News & Updates

This feature is perfect for users who prefer the convenience of instant messaging over your run-of-the-mill notifications.
We’re partnering with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to alleviate the spread of the pandemic in slums, where social distancing is near impossible.
Here’s a quick recap of some product updates from the past month that has made your Paxful experience even better.
This strategic partnership brings Infinito Wallet users a safe and fully P2P way to buy bitcoin through over 300 payment methods at great prices.
To bolster the use of crypto in philanthropic ventures, Paxful’s Africa Fund donates food, PPE, water stations, and more to countries across the continent.
Ray and Artur share the story of how Paxful started as an idea and grew to become a movement that would change the face of personal finance forever.
Adding payment methods isn’t the only way we’re making trading easier for our users. We’re excited to finally introduce Paxful’s Dark Theme!
Backing the idea that a triggering event in the traditional financial system will drive people to Bitcoin.
We get asked funny questions when our friends and family learn that we work for this virtual thing called bitcoin. Here’s how we respond to some of them.