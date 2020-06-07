News & Updates
Paxful’s Turning 5—Here’s How You Can Celebrate with Us! 🥳

We’ll be running bigger than ever giveaways for our 5th birthday throughout July so keep an eye out on our social media handles!

Paxful Team
07/06/2020
6 min read
110 comments
Paxful and OKEx Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Easy Access and Liquidity to Global Communities

Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for OKEx, providing diverse payment methods for buying bitcoin to OKEx’s global user base.

Paxful Press
06/16/2020
3 min read
Global Marketplace Paxful Taps Limpopo-born Youth To Help Launch A Global Entrepreneurship Program

In honor of Youth Month this June, Paxful is shining the spotlight on the opportunities the fast-growing bitcoin economy has to offer the youth.

Paxful Press
06/15/2020
4 min read
Paxful Reports a Significant Increase in the Exchange of Cryptocurrencies in Argentina

In the framework of its regional expansion process, Paxful recorded an increase in the volume of bitcoin exchange operations on its platform in Argentina.

Paxful Press
06/10/2020
2 min read
Paxful, the Latest Crypto Company Entering India Market, Is Already the Leading P2P Bitcoin Marketplace in The Country

Paxful sees India as a center for innovation and is excited to see the growth and contribution Indians will bring to the industry.

Paxful Press
06/04/2020
2 min read
Paxful Product Updates with Artur – May 2020

Our team has been exercising their tech muscles and getting stronger every day. Here are some game-changing product updates that were added in May!

Paxful Team
06/03/2020
2 min read
comment
Paxful’s Longtime Partner Zam Zam Water Is Gearing Nigeria Up Against COVID-19

For Nigeria, one of Paxful’s major markets, we’re partnering with Zam Zam Water to gather essential supplies for families in need.

Paxful Team
06/01/2020
2 min read
#PaxfulAfrica Virtual Events

We’ll be hosting a series of free virtual sessions to showcase how you can maximize opportunities in the current bitcoin economy.

Paxful Team
05/29/2020
1 min read
Help Feed a Family in Need for a Week—It’ll Only Cost $13.50

We’re partnering with GROW Educare Centres to provide emergency food supplies for families that normally rely on early education centers to feed their kids.

Paxful Team
05/25/2020
2 min read
