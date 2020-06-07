News & Updates

We’ll be running bigger than ever giveaways for our 5th birthday throughout July so keep an eye out on our social media handles!
Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for OKEx, providing diverse payment methods for buying bitcoin to OKEx’s global user base.
In honor of Youth Month this June, Paxful is shining the spotlight on the opportunities the fast-growing bitcoin economy has to offer the youth.
In the framework of its regional expansion process, Paxful recorded an increase in the volume of bitcoin exchange operations on its platform in Argentina.
Paxful sees India as a center for innovation and is excited to see the growth and contribution Indians will bring to the industry.
Our team has been exercising their tech muscles and getting stronger every day. Here are some game-changing product updates that were added in May!
For Nigeria, one of Paxful’s major markets, we’re partnering with Zam Zam Water to gather essential supplies for families in need.
We’ll be hosting a series of free virtual sessions to showcase how you can maximize opportunities in the current bitcoin economy.
We’re partnering with GROW Educare Centres to provide emergency food supplies for families that normally rely on early education centers to feed their kids.