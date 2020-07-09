News & Updates
Paxful Boosts Operations in Nigeria by Expanding Local Footprint

It has plans to strengthen operations in the country with a physical presence in Lagos which will be manned by employees dedicated to the Nigerian market.

Paxful Press
09/07/2020
2 min read
Winning Big With a Friend Is #BetterTogether

What better way to show your appreciation than giving your favorite trade partner a chance to win a little extra? Follow these simple steps to join!

Paxful Team
09/07/2020
3 min read
New Survey Reflects More Than 73% of Argentines Believe Crypto Is The Most Effective Saving Mechanism

Argentina’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong with citizens turning to digital assets as a way to hedge against inflation.

Paxful Press
08/28/2020
2 min read
📣 ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for European and Canadian Users this August

Getting ID-verified means a safer and more transparent marketplace. Find out how to start the process and what happens if you don’t comply with this new rule.

Paxful Team
08/12/2020
2 min read
Never miss another trade with the “Offer Working Hours” feature

With our new feature, you can now catch each and every great trade opportunity, even with a busy schedule.

Paxful Team
08/03/2020
2 min read
Starting This August, We’re Lowering the Minimum Mandatory ID verification Threshold to 1,000 USD

Due to a new global rule, users who have traded a total of 1,000 USD are now required to get ID verified. Learn how this will benefit you!

Paxful Team
08/03/2020
2 min read
New Data Reflects That Despite Pending Regulations in Russia Peer-to-Peer Trading Is Thriving

Paxful reveals insights into the Russian market, which shows a growing interest in bitcoin to combat inflation amid the pandemic in the country.

Paxful Press
07/30/2020
2 min read
5 Truths That Will Make You Love Paxful as Much as We Do

As Paxful turned 5, we’d like to use this chance to look back on what our team and our users have accomplished together since 2015.

Paxful Team
07/17/2020
2 min read
Paxful celebrates its 5th Year — Reveals Hitting $4.6 Billion USD In Volume and Reaching 4.5 Million Registered Wallets

Entering its 5th year in the industry, Paxful hits major milestones since inception.

Paxful Press
07/14/2020
3 min read
