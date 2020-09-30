News & Updates
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for Users in the UK Starting October 2020

Starting in October, ID verification will become mandatory for all UK users.We’ll explain what this verification process is and why we enforce it.

Paxful Team
09/30/2020
2 min read
Paxful Enables Tether (USDT) Trading Worldwide, Rolls Out Various Updates

Users around the world can now trade USDT on Paxful platform, add bank account details, and send Bitcoin through username.

Paxful Press
09/29/2020
2 min read
Paxful Introduces Tether to Its Platform

We’re constantly upgrading our platform to make your trading experience even better. This time, we’ve added USDT trading support on Paxful!

Paxful Team
09/25/2020
2 min read
It’s Time to Convert Your Bitcoin Into Tether—Here’s Why and How

A game-changer for your crypto journey is waiting for you on your wallet page. Here’s why you’ll love it.

Paxful Team
09/24/2020
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Breaks Ground On Fourth School in 100 School Initiative To Bring Quality Education Centers To Emerging Countries

The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.

Paxful Press
09/17/2020
2 min read
Built With Bitcoin in 2020 and Beyond

Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.

David Chung
09/17/2020
3 min read
Building the Future with Bitcoin

From a shared passion for education and bringing about sustainable change, the once-elusive digital currency made way for something unexpected—a school.

David Chung
09/16/2020
5 min read
Special message to our Venezuelan users

Unfortunately from September 16th Paxful will close operations in Venezuela

Paxful Team
09/14/2020
1 min read
Paxful Expands Beyond Bitcoin, Adds Tether to its Platform

Users can now convert BTC to USDT to protect their funds from volatility with trading function in the development.

Paxful Press
09/09/2020
2 min read
