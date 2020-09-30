News & Updates

Starting in October, ID verification will become mandatory for all UK users.We’ll explain what this verification process is and why we enforce it.
Users around the world can now trade USDT on Paxful platform, add bank account details, and send Bitcoin through username.
We’re constantly upgrading our platform to make your trading experience even better. This time, we’ve added USDT trading support on Paxful!
A game-changer for your crypto journey is waiting for you on your wallet page. Here’s why you’ll love it.
The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.
Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.
From a shared passion for education and bringing about sustainable change, the once-elusive digital currency made way for something unexpected—a school.
Unfortunately from September 16th Paxful will close operations in Venezuela
Users can now convert BTC to USDT to protect their funds from volatility with trading function in the development.