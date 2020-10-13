News & Updates
We’ve Added New Filters to Help You Spend Less Time Searching for Offers

Stop the endless scroll—use our new offer filters to discover only offers that best match your needs.

Paxful Team
10/13/2020
1 min read
Our Commitment to Protecting Users From Harmful Entities

We always prioritize the safety of our users. We take security seriously here at Paxful and we ensure that nothing slips through the cracks.

Paxful Team
10/12/2020
1 min read
Paxful Allows Users to Redeem Mobile Points for Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT)

Users in Kenya can use their mobile points to buy and sell cryptocurrency at their own rates.

Paxful Press
10/09/2020
2 min read
Alliance between Cointral and Paxful Provides Easy Crypto Access and Liquidity in Turkey

The partnership will integrate the Paxful Kiosk onto the Cointral platform, giving its users access to diverse payment methods for crypto purchases.

Paxful Press
10/09/2020
2 min read
Paxful and Transfero Joined Forces to Introduce BRZ Token to P2P Trading

Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using a Brazilian Real pegged stablecoin Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ).

Paxful Press
10/07/2020
2 min read
Paxful Strengthens Crypto Transactions With the Addition of the Naira Token (NGNT)

 Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT, a Naira pegged stablecoin.

Paxful Press
10/07/2020
2 min read
Paxful adds BiLira token (TYRB) as a payment method to the platform

Paxful announces the integration of BiLira (TYRB), a stablecoin backed by Turkish Lira, expanding their variety of over 300 payment methods.

Paxful Press
10/06/2020
2 min read
Save Your Bank Account Details One Last Time and Share Them in Future Trades!

This will be your last time typing out your bank account details. We hope this will save some time and hassle in your future trades!

Paxful Team
10/01/2020
1 min read
Paxful Announces Partnership with REDOT

The integration allows Paxful to act as a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for REDOT customers, providing access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.

Paxful Team
09/30/2020
1 min read
