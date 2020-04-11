News & Updates
Paxful Adds Bitsika as a Payment Method

With this partnership, Paxful expands its range of payment methods in Nigeria and help more local users be a part of the crypto industry.

Paxful Press
11/04/2020
2 min read
Paxful Partners with BlockCard To Offer A Crypto Debit Card

In response to user demand, Paxful offers a BTC-USD debit card giving them a solution to financial restraints.

Paxful Press
11/02/2020
2 min read
The Unluckiest Trade: Share Your Spooky Crypto Stories for a Chance to Win 100 USD in BTC!

Did sweat roll down your cheeks when you first traded crypto? You’re not alone! Tell us your story & get a chance to win a prize.

Paxful Team
10/30/2020
3 min read
Global Crypto Marketplace Paxful Partners with African Start-up, Uhuru Wallet, To Ease Money Transfers

The partnership with Uhuru will help encompass this vision and provide easy access to the crypto economy for users in Southern Africa.

Paxful Press
10/28/2020
3 min read
Paxful Highlights Security and User Education Can Boost Trust in Crypto

In acknowledging Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Paxful is highlighting the importance of security awareness amongst users when trading in digital currency.

Paxful Press
10/20/2020
3 min read
#SafeWithPaxful October Giveaway

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and we’ve decided to celebrate in style—with giveaways for the whole month in the name of security!

Paxful Team
10/16/2020
1 min read
Paxful Teams Up With South Korean Cryptocurrency Giant Bithumb Global

Paxful will provide a fiat channel for Bithumb customers giving access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.

Paxful Press
10/16/2020
2 min read
Paxful Announces Partnership With Bityard

We’re proud to be joining hands with an industry leader that hopes to remove the barriers for global transactions & bring financial inclusion to everyone.

Paxful Team
10/14/2020
1 min read
Paxful Expands in Turkey, Partners With BiLira (TRYB) and Cointral

Paxful sees limitless potential for crypto adoption in the country as it aims to expand its local footprint and help Turkish users connect with the global digital currency space.

Paxful Press
10/13/2020
3 min read
