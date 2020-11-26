News & Updates
Black Friday Giveaway: Here’s Your Chance to Win Back 100% of Your Trade!

The Paxful family is thankful for you and ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang. Don’t miss out on your chance to take home some free BTC!

Paxful Team
11/26/2020
3 min read
More Brits buy cryptocurrency as the Pandemic and Brexit take their toll

The survey reveals that the hint of a possible recession is causing Brits to question traditional banks and consider the future of digital assets.

Paxful Press
11/19/2020
3 min read
Paxful supports the fight against human trafficking, sponsors ATCC

Paxful joins the Anti-human Trafficking Cryptocurrency Consortium to facilitate data exchange and help develop red flags and industry best practices.

Paxful Press
11/18/2020
2 min read
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for These Countries Starting November 2020

With KYC in place, our honest users can trade confidently with much lower levels of risk. Get verified now and enjoy all the features Paxful provides.

Paxful Team
11/13/2020
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Pencils of Promise Joins Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin Initiative

Pencils of Promise will become a beneficiary of our Built With Bitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.

Paxful Press
11/12/2020
2 min read
Paxful Strengthens Presence in Brazil, Hires Country Manager

The company sees swift growth in Brazil and sets plans for more local partnerships following a recent addition of Brazilian Stablecoin.

Paxful Press
11/10/2020
2 min read
Game On Paxful: Your Chance to Win New Gaming Consoles and Thousands of Dollars!

You could win a free PS5. Or take thousands of dollars home. Here’s how.

Paxful Team
11/09/2020
5 min read
₹10,00,000 Mega Diwali Dhamaka: Two Chances for You to Win Big!

Here’s a mega Bitcoin giveaway for our Indian community as the country lights up with hope, joy, and prosperity. Don’t miss out!

Paxful Team
11/09/2020
3 min read
Send Bitcoin and Tether With Ease Using Paxful Usernames

Trading on Paxful just got even easier. Now you can send BTC and USDT using Paxful usernames. Try it out today!

Paxful Team
11/06/2020
1 min read
