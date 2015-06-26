News & Updates

We added a new feature that allows vendors to create offers without incurring the risk of depositing the coins necessary to fund the trade.
Are you a cybersecurity expert? We invite you to find weaknesses in our test environment and in return, we’ll give you 1BTC for every major bug you find.
We’re laying the groundwork for a peer to peer cryptocurrency trading & we welcome everyone, buyers & sellers alike, to try our secure digital wallet.
Paxful is putting together a short film about the people who make up the bitcoin community. If you love bitcoin, you’re welcome to send your video clip.
What started as a couple of dudes hanging out at a local bar, ended with 16 people having a party.
We are looking for people to be featured in our “Faces of Bitcoin” video where we show the world that the community is made up of average joes.