News & Updates
Bitcoin beats Western Union

Paxful Team
06/26/2015
1 min read
Risk Free Escrow for Pro Traders!

We added a new feature that allows vendors to create offers without incurring the risk of depositing the coins necessary to fund the trade.

Paxful Team
04/27/2015
1 min read
Bug Bounty 1 BTC per vital Security Bug

Are you a cybersecurity expert? We invite you to find weaknesses in our test environment and in return, we’ll give you 1BTC for every major bug you find.

Paxful Team
03/24/2015
1 min read
A Peer to Peer Bitcoin Marketplace for the Mainstream

We’re laying the groundwork for a peer to peer cryptocurrency trading & we welcome everyone, buyers & sellers alike, to try our secure digital wallet.

Paxful Team
03/17/2015
3 min read
comment
Simple Smart Contracts

Paxful Team
01/02/2015
1 min read
Faces of Bitcoin Open Source Documentary

Paxful is putting together a short film about the people who make up the bitcoin community. If you love bitcoin, you’re welcome to send your video clip.

Paxful Team
11/22/2014
5 min read
1st Bitcoin Happy Hour at Bread NYC was awesome!

What started as a couple of dudes hanging out at a local bar, ended with 16 people having a party.

Paxful Team
11/16/2014
1 min read
3 comments
Coinback.io launched at Money2020 hackathon in Las Vegas

Artur
11/04/2014
2 min read
Bitcoin Needs Your Face! ( Video )

We are looking for people to be featured in our “Faces of Bitcoin” video where we show the world that the community is made up of average joes.

Paxful Team
10/19/2014
4 min read
