NEWS & UPDATES
Interview With Paxful: How It All Started, The Future Of Bitcoin And Their New Affiliate Program

Paxful Team
12/31/2015
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Gets on NPR and MarketWatch

National Public Radio (NPR) & Market Watch have done a special on BackPage & Bitcoin, where our CEO was interviewed.

Paxful Team
12/21/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Meeting LocalBitcoins, The Super Chill Pioneers of Peer to Peer Bitcoin Trading

A buddy from New York called & told the Paxful team that he had arranged a meeting with the LocalBitcoins guys. Read the full story here.

Paxful Team
10/14/2015
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Puerto Rico Imposes a 2% tax on all money leaving the island

Paxful Team
09/09/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of the New York BitLicense

The New York BitLicense can be an obstacle to a startup, but it’s not black and white and certainly not all bad. Here’s our take on the new legislation.

Paxful Team
08/09/2015
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Escape from New York, Why the New York Bit License has outlawed Startup Spirit

Paxful Team
08/08/2015
9 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Cannot Serve New York State Residents

Because of New York BitLicense, we can no longer service NY State residents as a marketplace or as a wallet. Here are steps you should take.

Paxful Team
08/08/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Clef 2 Factor Authentication Goes Live at Paxful

Clef 2FA is now part of our every level application to upgrade our security. We’re also giving away prizes if you create a Paxful account with Clef.

Paxful Team
07/28/2015
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Zero Trading Fees for All Euro Trades

We’ve had a huge response from our European users, that’s why we’ve decided to cut all fees on Euro trades to zero for buyers & sellers.

Paxful Team
06/29/2015
1 min read
