News & Updates
NEWS & UPDATES
BlockNight in Manilla, Phillipines

Ray
09/23/2017
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s stance on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) after the split

On the 1st of August, the bitcoin blockchain split into two creating Bitcoin Cash. Here’s Paxful’s stance on supporting Bitcoin Cash.

Ray
08/04/2017
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful is hiring. PHP Ninja Developer Wanted

Rockstar front-end ninjas & heavy-duty backend tanks skilled with PHP are encouraged to apply!

Paxful Team
07/17/2017
2 min read
16 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Vendors upgrade! Introducing the new Vendor Dashboard

We’re introducing a specialized dashboard just for vendors. It features reports and analytics that our vendors have been requesting.

Paxful Team
01/25/2017
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Virtual Bitcoin Kiosk: Purchase Bitcoins Instantly From Anywhere

Add Paxful’s virtual bitcoin kiosk to your website or social media account and earn money every time someone buys BTC through your link.

Paxful Team
01/25/2017
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Introducing Paxful’s 30 Days of Bitcoin Affiliate Giveaways

We’re giving away a total of 10 bitcoins to people who will try our affiliate program. Get paid passively just by preading the word about bitcoin.

Paxful Team
01/09/2017
2 min read
9 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Taking Bitcoin Mainstream Podcast

The Paxful founders were front and center in an awesome interview about how the future of bitcoin is mainstream.

Paxful Team
06/28/2016
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Money 2020 Europe was a Success

The Paxful team was invited to the “Startup Street” event where we met the real players whose businesses have persevered through the storm.

Paxful Team
04/21/2016
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful is now secured by BitGo

BitGo’s platform has allowed us to focus on our core competency by providing us with the ideal and secure blockchain connection.

Paxful Team
04/21/2016
2 min read
