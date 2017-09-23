News & Updates

On the 1st of August, the bitcoin blockchain split into two creating Bitcoin Cash. Here’s Paxful’s stance on supporting Bitcoin Cash.
Rockstar front-end ninjas & heavy-duty backend tanks skilled with PHP are encouraged to apply!
We’re introducing a specialized dashboard just for vendors. It features reports and analytics that our vendors have been requesting.
Add Paxful’s virtual bitcoin kiosk to your website or social media account and earn money every time someone buys BTC through your link.
We’re giving away a total of 10 bitcoins to people who will try our affiliate program. Get paid passively just by preading the word about bitcoin.
The Paxful founders were front and center in an awesome interview about how the future of bitcoin is mainstream.
The Paxful team was invited to the “Startup Street” event where we met the real players whose businesses have persevered through the storm.
BitGo’s platform has allowed us to focus on our core competency by providing us with the ideal and secure blockchain connection.