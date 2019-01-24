News & Updates
Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2019

Africa conducted 6.5 million trades in 2018 — an average of 17 000 trades a day.

Paxful Press
01/24/2019
3 min read
Make free $20 with Paxful just by Sharing our post on Social Media

Share your dream for a chance to win $20 worth of bitcoin!

Paxful Team
01/14/2019
3 min read
Happy Holidays from The Paxful Team!

What an awesome year 2018 was! Read all about what we achieved together for the past year! #P2PFinance

Basanta lamichhane
12/28/2018
3 min read
Black Friday Treat – Zero bank transfer fee!

To welcome the holiday season, we’ll be reducing the escrow fee of bank transfers by 100%. You won’t have to pay a single fee for the rest of the year!

Paxful Team
11/23/2018
1 min read
How Much Is Bitcoin in South Africa?

The value of bitcoin in South Africa is dynamic but Paxful is keeping a close eye on several factors that affect the price to help predict it accurately.

Paxful Team
10/06/2018
5 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Second School From Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water

Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!

Paxful Team
07/24/2018
3 min read
This Third Anniversary is Not Possible Without You!

We are in this together, it has been three years since we all decided that this is money OUR way! #P2PFinance is the future that you hold in your hands!

Paxful Team
07/17/2018
3 min read
Paxful Blocknight in Lagos

Blocknight, for lack of a better word, was fantastic. Paxful will be holding more events in the future, be sure to be part of the in the future!

Paxful Team
07/13/2018
2 min read
#BuiltWithBitcoin School #2 has Begun!

Ray
07/04/2018
1 min read
