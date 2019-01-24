News & Updates

Africa conducted 6.5 million trades in 2018 — an average of 17 000 trades a day.
Share your dream for a chance to win $20 worth of bitcoin!
What an awesome year 2018 was! Read all about what we achieved together for the past year! #P2PFinance
To welcome the holiday season, we’ll be reducing the escrow fee of bank transfers by 100%. You won’t have to pay a single fee for the rest of the year!
The value of bitcoin in South Africa is dynamic but Paxful is keeping a close eye on several factors that affect the price to help predict it accurately.
Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!
We are in this together, it has been three years since we all decided that this is money OUR way! #P2PFinance is the future that you hold in your hands!
Blocknight, for lack of a better word, was fantastic. Paxful will be holding more events in the future, be sure to be part of the in the future!