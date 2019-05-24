News & Updates
Paxful 2.0 is here!

Pax 2.0 is finally here. Newer slicker design, a better UI and even improved performance. Switch to a new design from the main website footer and try out our new design.

Paxful Team
05/24/2019
2 min read
4 comments
Paxful to Partner with Leading Bitcoin ATM Provider CoinFlip

We are seeking to enable people all around the world to obtain bitcoin in the easiest, most convenient means available to them. Bitcoin ATMs are one solution to help propel such an ecosystem.

Paxful Press
05/23/2019
1 min read
Paxful Launched Bitcoin Education Drive At African Universities

After a bumper trading year in 2018, Paxful, is continuing their mission of facilitating financial inclusion to the underbanked across the globe. With that in mind, Paxful has decided to go on Campus Tour in Africa educating Young minds about entrepreneurship one Bitcoin at a time.

Paxful Press
05/13/2019
2 min read
Exclusive in Hong Kong: Buy Bitcoin Immediately With PayMe

Paxful has recently added PayMe as a mobile payment option. Hong Kong-based users will be able to buy Bitcoin in a few minutes with PayMe on the phone.

Paxful Team
05/06/2019
5 min read
Earn More Than Ever With Paxful’s New Bitcoin Affiliate Program

Paxful introduces new multi-tier Affiliate Program that gives up to 50%+10% commission on the collected escrow fee every time your direct affiliates trade on Paxful.

Paxful Team
04/04/2019
3 min read
4 comments
Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Marketplace, Paxful® Implements AI-powered ID Verification Through Jumio

Adds New Key Hires; Takes Stance to Improve AML Procedures and Implement KYC Requirements

Paxful Press
04/02/2019
3 min read
comment
Paxful’s New Global Verification Process

Paxful has implemented a global verification process which requires users around the world who reach an equivalent of $1,500 in trade volume or wallet activity to verify their accounts through ID verification.﻿

Paxful Press
03/19/2019
2 min read
3 comments
Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Marketplace Paxful Announces a Joint Venture with BitMart Exchange﻿

In a strategic move to enter the growing peer-to-peer revolution, BitMart integrates Paxful onto the exchange.﻿

Paxful Press
02/21/2019
3 min read
You Asked and We Listened! ID and Address Verification Update Coming To Paxful!

We are excited to announce that we are updating our ID and address verification! Read all about these updates here!

Paxful Team
02/15/2019
4 min read
42 comments