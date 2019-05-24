News & Updates

Pax 2.0 is finally here. Newer slicker design, a better UI and even improved performance. Switch to a new design from the main website footer and try out our new design.
We are seeking to enable people all around the world to obtain bitcoin in the easiest, most convenient means available to them. Bitcoin ATMs are one solution to help propel such an ecosystem.
After a bumper trading year in 2018, Paxful, is continuing their mission of facilitating financial inclusion to the underbanked across the globe. With that in mind, Paxful has decided to go on Campus Tour in Africa educating Young minds about entrepreneurship one Bitcoin at a time.
Paxful has recently added PayMe as a mobile payment option. Hong Kong-based users will be able to buy Bitcoin in a few minutes with PayMe on the phone.
Paxful introduces new multi-tier Affiliate Program that gives up to 50%+10% commission on the collected escrow fee every time your direct affiliates trade on Paxful.
Adds New Key Hires; Takes Stance to Improve AML Procedures and Implement KYC Requirements
Paxful has implemented a global verification process which requires users around the world who reach an equivalent of $1,500 in trade volume or wallet activity to verify their accounts through ID verification.
In a strategic move to enter the growing peer-to-peer revolution, BitMart integrates Paxful onto the exchange.
We are excited to announce that we are updating our ID and address verification! Read all about these updates here!