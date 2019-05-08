News & Updates
Product Updates: Spend and sell bitcoin, note to transactions, no watermark images and more

One of the main focuses at Paxful is making sure our platform is always in incredible shape. Here’s an overview of some updates you might have missed.

Paxful Team
08/05/2019
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Bringing About Positive Change Bit by Bit, Paxful Makes First Cryptocurrency Donation To South African Charity

In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.

Paxful Press
07/18/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Turns Four!

This summer marks Paxful’s fourth birthday and our entire team is just beaming with excitement. Thanks to you and all of our loyal customers, we’ve been able to reach milestones and accomplish things our founders once only dreamed of.

Paxful Team
07/15/2019
3 min read
43 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Bank Transfer Fees Have Been Lowered to 0.1%!

Buying Bitcoin with bank transfer with Paxful will be even more efficient now. The escrow fee has been lowered to an extraordinary 0.1%.

Paxful Team
06/20/2019
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners With The White Company To Allow Customers To Exchange Bitcoin Into Prepaid Debit Cards

Paxful and The White Company have partnered to deliver the benefits of global payments to emerging markets, allowing Paxful customers to exchange their bitcoin into Visa or MasterCard prepaid cards in 10 fiat currencies

Paxful Press
06/20/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Product Updates: Country-Specific Payment Methods, Flexible Prices, and a New Look for the Affiliate Dashboard

In this blog post, we’ll give you a quick rundown of all the new most important features we implemented this month.

Paxful Team
06/18/2019
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners with CoinLogiq to Address Remittance Issues in Latin America

The peer-to-peer finance revolution continues to mature in Latin America and Paxful is proud to partner with honest, hardworking companies like CoinLogiq who share in our vision.

Paxful Press
06/18/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners With AirTM In A Strategic Move To Expand Into Developing Countries

Peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, and Airtm, a blockchain peer to peer exchange and digital wallet, are announcing a new partnership to enhance the trading experience for people in developing countries. Now, users will be able to fund and withdraw from their Paxful bitcoin accounts using Airtm as a payment method.

Paxful Press
06/06/2019
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful: The LocalBitcoins Alternative for Cash

After LocalBitcoins deserted its cash for BTC traders by silently removing all the offers, Paxful offers an even better alternative welcoming all the abandoned users into our platform and promising to help the trades grow.

Paxful Team
06/06/2019
2 min read
