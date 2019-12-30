News & Updates

The “new year, new me” tagline never gets old and this time, we want to hear about how you are going to work towards a new you.
The leading bitcoin marketplace celebrates 5 years since inception. Here’s a deep look into key markets and overall growth since launch.
Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for Binance, providing numerous payment methods for purchasing bitcoin to Binance’s global user base
Comment now including our hashtag #300WaysToSendThankYou to participate. The contest closes in a week!
Recently the press reported that FNB plans to close the bank accounts of certain crypto exchanges in South Africa. Here’s our stance regarding this matter.
Paxful’s peer program can take our users from the journey of a peer to the ambassador and an associate and even to a full-time Paxful employee.
Paxful Peer Program, an international entrepreneurship program where everyone is welcome to apply to be a part of Paxful’s mission and earn great benefits in return.
In a strategic move to expand crypto offerings, popular peer-to-peer platform is integrated on to Bspin online Casino.
The Paxful family is thrilled to announce a new partnership and kiosk integration with a fast emerging cryptocurrency wallet HubrisOne.