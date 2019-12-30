News & Updates
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s Giving Out $20 to 20 Lucky Go-getters This New Year – Share Your Thoughts Now!

The “new year, new me” tagline never gets old and this time, we want to hear about how you are going to work towards a new you.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/30/2019
4 min read
4 min read
4 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Reports Significant Increase in Trade Volume Year-over-year, Shares Growth Since 2015 Launch

The leading bitcoin marketplace celebrates 5 years since inception. Here’s a deep look into key markets and overall growth since launch.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
12/19/2019
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful and Binance Announce Strategic Partnership To Increase Crypto Access and Liquidity Globally

Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for Binance, providing numerous payment methods for purchasing bitcoin to Binance’s global user base

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
12/12/2019
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Comment Now to Send $100 To Your Loved Ones – Entries Close in a Week!

Comment now including our hashtag #300WaysToSendThankYou to participate. The contest closes in a week!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/05/2019
4 min read
4 min read
2 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Position on the FNB closing bank accounts of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Recently the press reported that FNB plans to close the bank accounts of certain crypto exchanges in South Africa. Here’s our stance regarding this matter.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
12/02/2019
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Launches International Entrepreneurship Program To Boost Crypto Awareness

Paxful’s peer program can take our users from the journey of a peer to the ambassador and an associate and even to a full-time Paxful employee.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
11/14/2019
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Join The Paxful Peer Program Today for Exclusive Perks!

Paxful Peer Program, an international entrepreneurship program where everyone is welcome to apply to be a part of Paxful’s mission and earn great benefits in return. 

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
11/08/2019
2 min read
2 min read
7 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful and Bspin Partner to Offer Crypto Betting

In a strategic move to expand crypto offerings, popular peer-to-peer platform is integrated on to Bspin online Casino.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
11/05/2019
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s Virtual Kiosk to be Available on HubrisOne

The Paxful family is thrilled to announce a new partnership and kiosk integration with a fast emerging cryptocurrency wallet HubrisOne.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
11/01/2019
2 min read
2 min read