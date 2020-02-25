News & Updates
Bitcoin Is The Good Guy You Are Not Swiping Right To

Bitcoin is reshaping the world in many ways that were previously unimaginable. Here’s how.

Paxful Team
02/25/2020
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Every Year, Millions of African Kids Drop Out of School — and This Is What You Can Do Today to Bring Them Back

Paxful has made quality education possible for 400 children and counting. It’s time for you to step in. 

Paxful Team
02/18/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Peacekeeper Stories: Lana Schwartzman

The Peacekeeper Stories will introduce the people that have helped shape who we are. Today, we’re talking to our Chief Compliance Officer.

Paxful Team
02/12/2020
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Yes, Paxful Slid Into Zam Zam’s DMs — but What’s Keeping the Two Partnering Happily Ever After?

The founder of Zam Zam Water talks about their partnership with Paxful and why you should join us in strengthening communities around the world.

Paxful Team
02/11/2020
9 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Ready to Build on its African Market Success in 2020

By almost every metric, Africa has been central to the Paxful story. The company shares about their top three priorities for Africa.

Paxful Press
02/10/2020
4 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful CEO Smiles From Ear to Ear When He Talks About These Schools in Africa — Here Is Why

Building 100 schools in emerging countries isn’t something to be done overnight, and Ray is going to explain why you should support this initiative.

Paxful Team
02/03/2020
7 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Third School To Be #BuiltWithBitcoin In Kenya

The third school, which will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art water well system, will be built in Machakos County, Kenya.

Paxful Press
01/21/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful implements new transaction measure to ensure secure trading

Using blockchain analytics, Paxful will now proactively block transactions to high-risk addresses.

Paxful Team
01/16/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in NYC 2020

We’re beyond excited to announce that Paxful has been chosen by Built In NYC as one of the best midsize companies to work for in 2020!

Paxful Team
01/14/2020
2 min read
