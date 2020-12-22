News & Updates
Paxful Wishlist Giveaway: Share Your Holiday Wishes for a Chance to Win $5,000

What’s on your wishlist this year? No matter how big or small, let us know for a chance to take money home!

Paxful Team
12/22/2020
3 min read
PaxBot Has Arrived on Telegram to Help You Find Offers Faster

You come to Paxful to trade, not to sift through unsuitable offers. Our new search tool PaxBot is exactly the help you need to find offers in seconds!

Paxful Team
12/22/2020
1 min read
Paxful partners with Sauti Sol to reach more users in the country, after recording 60,000 new users in Kenya

This partnership aims to increase nationwide brand awareness, education on bitcoin, and activities around the #BuiltWithBitcoin social good initiative.

Paxful Press
12/21/2020
3 min read
Paxful Integrates MoonPay to the Platform

Paxful continues to deliver a seamless user experience by adding MoonPay, its first global credit card processor for automated payments.

Paxful Press
12/18/2020
2 min read
Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo For a Chance to Bag $100 Worth of BTC

Let’s add some festive fun to your crypto journeys this season! Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo and get five in a row for a chance to win Bitcoin!

Paxful Team
12/16/2020
2 min read
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for These Countries Starting December 2020

Getting verified only takes a few minutes so do it now to make sure you can enjoy all the features Paxful provides.

Paxful Team
12/14/2020
2 min read
Paxful Announces Strategic Partnership with BitLipa

Acting as a fiat on-ramp to the Paxful platform, BitLipa users can now buy and sell Bitcoin and Tether with direct deposits from the BitLipa app.

Paxful Press
12/10/2020
2 min read
Paxful Adds Carbon as a Payment Method to the Platform

With this partnership, Paxful users can now make payments on the Carbon app, while Carbon customers can trade digital assets via the crypto on-ramp.

Paxful Press
12/08/2020
2 min read
Trade ‘Til You Drop: Be One of 50 Traders to Win

We want to celebrate our users in South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya. The more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! Here’s how to join.

Paxful Team
12/07/2020
2 min read
