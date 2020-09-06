Insights & Tutorials
Why Bitcoin is Much Bigger Than Tulip Mania 🌷

Since its creation, bitcoin has been compared to the historic Tulip Mania—but how accurate was that comparison?

Paxful Team
06/09/2020
5 min read
The Rising Popularity of Crypto in South Africa

Learn some of the most popular reasons why South Africa is one of the leading markets for cryptocurrency adoption today.

Paxful Team
06/08/2020
5 min read
Can’t Access Your Paxful Account? Here’s Why

Losing access to your Paxful account can be frustrating and we don’t want you to experience that. Learn the possible causes that could freeze your account.

Paxful Team
06/05/2020
3 min read
The Good and Bad of Bitcoin Volatility

Bitcoin’s highly volatile nature, which springs from several factors, presents some pros and cons for crypto enthusiasts.

Paxful Team
05/30/2020
6 min read
What We Grew up Learning about Money in Asian Households 🌏

For Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, we wanted to spotlight our Asian employees and celebrate their rich cultural backgrounds.

Paxful Team
05/29/2020
3 min read
Bitcoin Adoption Is on the Rise in India

Explore the reasons why bitcoin is popular in India, how it made an impact on the nation, and how to unlock great trade opportunities in your area.

Paxful Team
05/29/2020
5 min read
How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending of Bitcoins

Double-spending is an issue in which the same money is spent twice. Learn how blockchain prevents this from happening with your bitcoin.

Paxful Team
05/28/2020
5 min read
What Is a Paper Wallet?

Paper wallets are one of the popular ways to store your crypto. Read on to learn about its notable features, as well as its pros and cons.

Paxful Team
05/27/2020
5 min read
An Introduction to Altcoins

Following the success of bitcoin, people began to take BTC’s model and create their own digital currencies called altcoins. Here’s an overview.

Paxful Team
05/26/2020
5 min read
