Insights & Tutorials

Did You Mean Paxful?

Our fingers aren’t perfect and like to press the wrong keys sometimes. Let’s look at some funny typos and names Paxful has been called in the past.

Iggi Vargas
07/23/2020
4 min read
4 Things You Should Be Doing Right Now to Attract New Users If You Want to Make It Big

There are tricks to expanding your network of affiliates on Paxful. Instilling trust in newcomers is one, but how can you do that?

Paxful Team
07/23/2020
3 min read
Is Cryptocurrency Trading More Profitable Than Forex Trading?

The forex and crypto markets have a lot of similarities and differences, but which of them is more profitable? Read more to find out!

Iggi Vargas
07/22/2020
6 min read
Market Cycles: What They Are and the Psychology Behind Them

As humans, emotions play a big role in our decision-making process, but how can that affect our investments?

Iggi Vargas
07/21/2020
6 min read
5 Ways Blockchain Can Transform India’s Economy

Blockchain technology has a lot of game-changing ways to help India achieve its five trillion dollar GDP goal. Read ahead to learn what these are.

Patch de Leon
07/20/2020
5 min read
Want to Become a Crypto Influencer? Do This before It’s Too Late 📸

There’s no secret formula to building up a squad of referrals and followers. See what crypto influencer and our first-ever Associate Francis has to say!

Paxful Team
07/17/2020
3 min read
Social Engineering Attacks and How to Avoid Them

Social engineering attacks can lead to dire consequences if not taken seriously. Read ahead to learn how they’re carried out and how to get away from them.

Patch de Leon
07/13/2020
6 min read
How the Dot-Com Bubble Compares to Bitcoin

We’ve discussed before how bitcoin differs from Dutch Tulip Mania, but how does it fare against the Dotcom bubble of the 2000s?

Iggi Vargas
07/09/2020
4 min read
8 Tricks to Help You Smell Scammers From a Mile Away

It may be daunting to trade your hard-earned money with strangers, but there are 8 things you can do to always trade safely!

Cara Lam
07/08/2020
4 min read
