Insights & Tutorials

Our fingers aren’t perfect and like to press the wrong keys sometimes. Let’s look at some funny typos and names Paxful has been called in the past.
There are tricks to expanding your network of affiliates on Paxful. Instilling trust in newcomers is one, but how can you do that?
The forex and crypto markets have a lot of similarities and differences, but which of them is more profitable? Read more to find out!
As humans, emotions play a big role in our decision-making process, but how can that affect our investments?
Blockchain technology has a lot of game-changing ways to help India achieve its five trillion dollar GDP goal. Read ahead to learn what these are.
There’s no secret formula to building up a squad of referrals and followers. See what crypto influencer and our first-ever Associate Francis has to say!
Social engineering attacks can lead to dire consequences if not taken seriously. Read ahead to learn how they’re carried out and how to get away from them.
We’ve discussed before how bitcoin differs from Dutch Tulip Mania, but how does it fare against the Dotcom bubble of the 2000s?
It may be daunting to trade your hard-earned money with strangers, but there are 8 things you can do to always trade safely!