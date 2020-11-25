Insights & Tutorials
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a hard fork that happened in 2017. Read on to learn about its benefits and how it aims to decentralize the mining process.

Iggi Vargas
11/25/2020
4 min read
Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Tax: The What, How, and Why

Every country views cryptocurrency taxes in a different light. Read on as we delve deeper into the taxation process and why it matters.

Iggi Vargas
11/24/2020
5 min read
15 Practical Ways to Make Money with Bitcoin in 2021

Paxful’s guide to simple, easy and fun ways to earn money with bitcoin in 2021.

Iggi Vargas
11/23/2020
9 min read
Why Bitcoin Could Make an Excellent Store of Value

Bitcoin is often called as ‘digital gold’. However, the cases on whether it is a store of value or not live on. Let’s take a look at both sides.

Iggi Vargas
11/20/2020
5 min read
8 Money-Saving Tips for Holiday Shopping in 2020

As we’re celebrating the festive season differently this year, how can you make sure you’re saving extra bucks on holiday shopping? Here are some tips!

Patch de Leon
11/19/2020
5 min read
Nigeria: Africa’s Fastest-Growing Market for Bitcoin

Nigeria is a major player in global Bitcoin adoption. But what makes it popular in the country? Find out how Nigerians use Bitcoin in their everyday life.

Patch de Leon
11/18/2020
5 min read
Swing Trading: All About Perfect Timing

Swing trading is a popular approach in crypto, which involves capturing price movements or ‘swings’ over a few days to weeks. Here’s how to get started.

Patch de Leon
11/13/2020
5 min read
Crypto Debit Cards: Your One-Stop Payment Method

Crypto debit cards allow you to use your Bitcoin to buy goods and services instead of exchanging it to your local currency first. Here’s how it works.

Iggi Vargas
11/12/2020
3 min read
Keep Your Guard Up: How to Spot and Avoid Bitcoin Ponzi Schemes

Don’t fall prey to a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. Here are the common red flags you need to look out for in an investment opportunity and how to avoid it.

Patch de Leon
11/10/2020
6 min read
