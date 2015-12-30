Insights & Tutorials
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Red Alert: The bitcoin community must unite to scale bitcoin now

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/30/2015
4 min read
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoins by Nat Degenova

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/04/2015
1 min read
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What bitcoin startups have to gain by listening to their users

There are a lot that bitcoin startups can learn just by listening to their users. Here’s what we picked up as we continue to develop our product.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
08/28/2015
4 min read
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Satoshi knew.. how bitcoin would enter the mainstream

Bitcoin will show the world that it is not only a viable option to credit cards and every other payment option but the superior choice.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
07/15/2015
5 min read
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin has just stumbled onto the mainstream Tipping Point

Thanks to our peer to peer trading platform, bitcoin is now more available to the masses but we need your support so newbies can buy their first bitcoin.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
07/10/2015
4 min read
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Where will the Flood of Bitcoins come from to Feed P2P Blockchain2.0 Apps?

For the vast majority of the population, the only way to get bitcoin now is from centralized conventional bitcoin exchanges & brokerages.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
07/05/2015
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Developer diary: building a peer to peer bitcoin marketplace

Planning to build a bitcoin P2P marketplace? We share some of the technical challenges of building BTC software and their solutions.

Artur
Artur
06/16/2015
10 min read
10 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
7 Security Tips Bitcoin Startups Cannot Ignore

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
05/04/2015
10 min read
10 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Simplest Way to Accept Bitcoin for your Small Business.

EasyBitz is proud to announce that over 2000 retail merchants worldwide accept bitcoin using our Point of Sale and zero-click system.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/23/2014
1 min read
1 min read