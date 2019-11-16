Insights & Tutorials
How to Buy Bitcoins in South Africa?

A tutorial on buying bitcoin in the rainbow nation

Paxful Team
11/16/2019
5 min read
The Current State of Gift Card Trading on Paxful

Why trading gift cards for bitcoin is risky and the steps we take to mitigate the risks.

Paxful Team
11/12/2019
8 min read
59 comments
Your Password Cannot Protect Your Money Anymore—Welcome to a Post-Crypto World

Keeping your wallet safe and out of breach is a huge challenge in what Ray describes as a “Post-crypto world”.

Ray
11/07/2019
4 min read
comment
How to Buy Bitcoin with Cash?

There are three ways to buy bitcoin with cash in Paxful. Use one of Cash in Person trades, Cash deposits to bank or send cash by mail in exchange for bitcoins.

Paxful Team
10/29/2019
5 min read
100 Things You Can Buy with Bitcoin

What can you buy with bitcoin? Food, cars, real estates, beauty apparels, you name it.

Paxful Team
10/22/2019
6 min read
Bitcoin Scam Defense: How to Spot and Avoid Common Bitcoin Scams

Spot and avoid these common scam attempts you may encounter while buying/selling bitcoins.

Basanta lamichhane
10/14/2019
11 min read
comment
An Introduction to Wealth Preservation with Bitcoin

Peer-to-peer finance is taking a new course and it has led to a flurry of new possibilities for bitcoin users. These possibilities include making payments, sending remittances, and wealth preservation. 

Paxful Team
09/27/2019
5 min read
comment
How are Paxful Affiliate Earnings Calculated?

The mathematics behind Paxful’s formula to calculate affiliate income.

Paxful Team
09/11/2019
2 min read
A Massive List of 100 Companies That Accept Bitcoin as a Payment

Wondering what to spend your bitcoin on? Here’s a list of more than 100 companies that accept bitcoin as a form of payment.

Paxful Team
09/11/2019
6 min read
5 comments