Insights & Tutorials

What is Hash Rate?

Hash rate is an important factor in mining bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Here’s a closer look at how it works and how it affects mining difficulty.

Paxful Team
03/25/2020
5 min read
21 Clever Ways to Earn Money Online in India

Many of these innovative ways allow you to earn income from home, as a student, or even without capital.

Paxful Team
03/24/2020
12 min read
5 Ways to Stay Ultra Productive As You Stay at Home During A Global Crisis

With a pandemic hitting every corner of the world, it’s strongly recommended to stay at home. Here’s how you can stay productive at this difficult time.

Paxful Team
03/20/2020
3 min read
Here’s How You Can Use a Bitcoin ATM

Bitcoin ATMs allow you to purchase BTC using fiat money, and with some machines, sell BTC too.

Paxful Team
03/18/2020
4 min read
comment
28 Genius Ways To Make Money Online in Kenya

If you’re looking to earn money in Kenya at the comfort of your home, venture over to some of the awesome methods we listed and begin earning today!

Paxful Team
03/10/2020
13 min read
The Benefits of Using Bitcoin Over Fiat Currencies

Since bitcoin has a lot of notable features, many people consider it to be more beneficial than fiat currencies.

Paxful Team
03/03/2020
5 min read
32 Smart Ways to Make Money Online in Nigeria

Making money in Nigeria doing online jobs can actually be easier than people assume.

Paxful Team
03/02/2020
14 min read
4 comments
What Happens When All the Bitcoin in the World Has Been Mined?

Will there be no more new BTCs to be generated in the network, or will it be the other way around?

Paxful Team
03/02/2020
5 min read
Everything You Need to Know About HODL*

HODL is a term that is often used in the crypto world. Learn about its definition as well as its pros and cons here.

Paxful Team
02/21/2020
4 min read
