Built With Bitcoin

Bitcoin is reshaping the world in many ways that were previously unimaginable. Here’s how.
The founder of Zam Zam Water talks about their partnership with Paxful and why you should join us in strengthening communities around the world.
Building 100 schools in emerging countries isn’t something to be done overnight, and Ray is going to explain why you should support this initiative.
The third school, which will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art water well system, will be built in Machakos County, Kenya.
In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.
Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!
We have teamed up with Zam Zam Water, whose mission is to create a better quality of life by bringing water to those in need, one well at a time.