Built With Bitcoin
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Bitcoin Is The Good Guy You Are Not Swiping Right To

Bitcoin is reshaping the world in many ways that were previously unimaginable. Here’s how.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
02/25/2020
4 min read
4 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Yes, Paxful Slid Into Zam Zam’s DMs — but What’s Keeping the Two Partnering Happily Ever After?

The founder of Zam Zam Water talks about their partnership with Paxful and why you should join us in strengthening communities around the world.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
02/11/2020
9 min read
9 min read
comment
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful CEO Smiles From Ear to Ear When He Talks About These Schools in Africa — Here Is Why

Building 100 schools in emerging countries isn’t something to be done overnight, and Ray is going to explain why you should support this initiative.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
02/03/2020
7 min read
7 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Third School To Be #BuiltWithBitcoin In Kenya

The third school, which will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art water well system, will be built in Machakos County, Kenya.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
01/21/2020
3 min read
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Bringing About Positive Change Bit by Bit, Paxful Makes First Cryptocurrency Donation To South African Charity

In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
07/18/2019
2 min read
2 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Second School From Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water

Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
07/24/2018
3 min read
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
#BuiltWithBitcoin School #2 has Begun!

Ray
Ray
07/04/2018
1 min read
1 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
The First School Built with Bitcoin is Ready!

Ray
Ray
12/07/2017
3 min read
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
School Built with Bitcoin Update

We have teamed up with Zam Zam Water, whose mission is to create a better quality of life by bringing water to those in need, one well at a time.

Ray
Ray
11/07/2017
3 min read
3 min read