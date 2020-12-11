Built With Bitcoin
Pencils of Promise Joins Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin Initiative

Pencils of Promise will become a beneficiary of our Built With Bitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.

Paxful Press
11/12/2020
2 min read
Paxful Breaks Ground On Fourth School in 100 School Initiative To Bring Quality Education Centers To Emerging Countries

The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.

Paxful Press
09/17/2020
2 min read
Built With Bitcoin in 2020 and Beyond

Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.

David Chung
09/17/2020
3 min read
Building the Future with Bitcoin

From a shared passion for education and bringing about sustainable change, the once-elusive digital currency made way for something unexpected—a school.

David Chung
09/16/2020
5 min read
Built with Love & Bitcoin

What started out as an idea has grown into a movement that brings opportunity and, most importantly, hope to emerging markets around the world.

David Chung
07/15/2020
6 min read
Paxful’s Longtime Partner Zam Zam Water Is Gearing Nigeria Up Against COVID-19

For Nigeria, one of Paxful’s major markets, we’re partnering with Zam Zam Water to gather essential supplies for families in need.

Paxful Team
06/01/2020
2 min read
Help Feed a Family in Need for a Week—It’ll Only Cost $13.50

We’re partnering with GROW Educare Centres to provide emergency food supplies for families that normally rely on early education centers to feed their kids.

Paxful Team
05/25/2020
2 min read
Paxful Partners with SHOFCO to Help Protect Kenyans During COVID-19

We’re partnering with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to alleviate the spread of the pandemic in slums, where social distancing is near impossible.

Paxful Team
05/18/2020
2 min read
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Donation Campaign To Support Charities in Africa’s Response To COVID-19

To bolster the use of crypto in philanthropic ventures, Paxful’s Africa Fund donates food, PPE, water stations, and more to countries across the continent.

Paxful Press
05/04/2020
3 min read
