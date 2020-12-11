Pencils of Promise will become a beneficiary of our Built With Bitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.
The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.
Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.
From a shared passion for education and bringing about sustainable change, the once-elusive digital currency made way for something unexpected—a school.
What started out as an idea has grown into a movement that brings opportunity and, most importantly, hope to emerging markets around the world.
For Nigeria, one of Paxful’s major markets, we’re partnering with Zam Zam Water to gather essential supplies for families in need.
We’re partnering with GROW Educare Centres to provide emergency food supplies for families that normally rely on early education centers to feed their kids.
We’re partnering with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to alleviate the spread of the pandemic in slums, where social distancing is near impossible.
To bolster the use of crypto in philanthropic ventures, Paxful’s Africa Fund donates food, PPE, water stations, and more to countries across the continent.