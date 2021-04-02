Cryptocurrency is quickly becoming a household name and it’s no surprise that the demand is skyrocketing. If you’re looking for an easier way to source a large amount of crypto for your business, you’ve come to the right place because Paxful now supports options to buy and sell in bulk.

Why you should bulk buy and sell with us

When you’re dealing with thousands of dollars worth of crypto, you need a platform that’s trustworthy and capable of meeting your business needs. Here’s what makes us stand out:

We’re extremely safe : We take security very seriously here at Paxful. Our tiered KYC (know your customer) system requires our users to be ID-verified in order to trade large amounts.

We’re global : You have the chance to buy and sell wherever you are, with traders from around the world using different currencies. The best part? All of this is available right at your fingertips!

High liquidity : Our library of over 350 global payment options offers something for everyone, making it effortless to translate fiat into digital assets. We’re constantly adding new options so keep an eye out for what’s new!

Easily reach institutional traders : Institutional traders are users that have a verified business. When you bulk buy or sell with us, you’ll meet a network of business owners who also trade large amounts of crypto!

Our platform is trusted : More than five million users around the world use our platform to liberate their money. In fact, trades are made nearly every three seconds on Paxful!

How bulk buying and selling with Paxful works

Your time is money, so leave the heavy lifting to us and let us do the sourcing for you. We currently accept bulk purchase requests for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT), with a minimum order request of 10,000 USD.

Sound like something you’d be interested in? Fill out this form and one of our team members will get in touch with you right away. We’re excited to see where your crypto adventures take you next!

Bulk Order Crypto on Paxful