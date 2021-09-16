There’s no denying it now: online wallets have changed the way people use their money. By allowing users to send and accept payments digitally, online wallets allow people to become part of the bigger mainstream economy. In doing so, anyone can now buy what they want with a few taps on their smartphone—including crypto.

With popular online wallets being part of Paxful’s wide roster of payment options, you can buy crypto quickly and easily in a secure trading environment.

How to buy crypto with an online wallet on Paxful

Looking to get into crypto without having to use a bank account? On Paxful, you can buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) with zero fees by following these three simple steps:

Step 1: Create an account and find an offer

To get started, you’ll first need to create a Paxful account and receive your free digital wallet.

Next, you’ll need to find an offer. Head to the home page, input your offer preferences (such as which crypto you want to buy, how much, and your preferred currency), select your preferred online wallet as your payment option, and click Find Offers.

You’ll then see a list of offers that match your preferences. Make sure that you carefully analyze each offer so that you can get the best deal. Here are a few things to look out for:

Price – On Paxful, sellers set their own profit percentages so that they can earn on each trade. Look at their prices and see how much you’ll be getting on the dollar. The closer the amount is to a full dollar, the better.

Offer terms – This refers to how you’ll be paying the seller. For most online wallet options, sellers will usually require a receipt as proof of payment.

Feedback score – The seller’s feedback score, indicated by the number beside the thumbs up icon, refers to their reliability. The higher the score, the more reliable the seller is.

Seller availability – Before you start the trade, check on when the seller was last online. Selecting an offer with an inactive seller could lead to an expired trade.

Step 2: Trade

Once you find an offer you like, click on the Buy button to start the trade. Quickly go over the details of the trade, input how much crypto you want to buy, and then click Buy now.

As soon as the trade starts, the seller should send their payment instructions. Remember to follow these instructions carefully because if you don’t, it could be taken against you in the event of a dispute. If, at any point, you have questions about the trade, feel free to message your trade partner using the live chat.

After you send in your payment, mark the trade as Paid and give your seller a few minutes to review your payment.

Step 3: Receive your crypto and leave feedback

As soon as your payment is verified, the seller will release the crypto from our secure escrow and the trade is complete.

Congratulations, you’ve just purchased crypto using your favorite online wallet! All that’s left to do is leave feedback for your trade partner.

Get started today

As you can see, buying crypto on Paxful using an online wallet isn’t that hard. For more information on how Paxful works, you can check out our Help Center or contact us to learn all you need to know. Ready to go out and buy some more? We’ve got offers waiting for you.