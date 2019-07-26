Paytm is India’s most widely used online wallet and UPI payment application. In addition to sending and receiving money with Paytm, you can also use it for paying your electricity and insurance bills, recharging your DTH services, booking flight and train tickets, and so much more.

Now, you can also use Paytm transfers for buying bitcoin on Paxful.

Follow these simple steps to buy bitcoin with Paytm instantly and securely with Paxful

Log in to your Paxful account and click on the “Buy Bitcoin” button. A dropdown menu will appear. Go ahead and click on “Buy Bitcoin” to continue. You can also sell bitcoin for credits on Paytm by creating an offer but for this article, we’ll be focusing mainly on buying.



2. Doing so will direct you to our “Buy Bitcoin” page, where you’ll be given the option to enter your preferred payment method and amount.



3. Search for “Paytm” under the payment options and when it appears, click on it to be directed to a page with all the available offers that accept Paytm as a payment method.

4. Once you find an offer you like, click on “Buy” and you’ll be directed to the offer page. There, you can see all the requirements listed by the seller to make the trade. Keep in mind that each vendor has their own set of instructions, so read over the description carefully before starting a trade. If you comply with the seller’s requirements, hit “Buy” and you’ll enter into a chat with the seller. The agreed amount of bitcoin will be placed in escrow and the seller will release it after the payment has been made through Paytm. Bear in mind that sellers take a certain percentage of fee from buyers as their service. Visit our Bitcoin Calculator page to find the exchange rate of BTC to INR.



5. Select the amount from the offered range and click on the “Buy Now” button.





6. After you’ve transferred the funds to the seller, mark the transaction as paid. If you’re on a mobile device, head to “Actions” first and then mark your transaction as paid. Once the seller receives the money via Paytm, the bitcoin will immediately be transferred to your digital wallet.



Paxful is a true peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, which makes buying bitcoin simple and accessible to everyone. In addition to Paytm, you can also buy bitcoin using Bheem, PhonePe, gift cards etc.