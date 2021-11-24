Who thought that video games would eventually let people earn just by playing them? With the rise of Axie Infinity and other non-fungible token (NFT) games, we now have proof that a competitive multiplayer video game that pays decent cash can be a viable working model.

Players nowadays are trying to find the best ways to buy Axie Infinity NFTs for less and how to make even more money when selling them. In this article, we’ll be teaching you how to do both here on Paxful.

What is Axie Infinity?

Axie Infinity was published in 2018 by Vietnamese game developer Sky Mavis, introducing us to a turn-based environment, not unlike Pokémon’s. The difference is that the two NFTs featured in the game can be converted into real cash.

To be successful in Axie Infinity, a player has to have a team of three Axies which you will use for battles. There are tactics involved, as we’ve written in our ultimate guide to Axie Infinity, and players have to make sure that their lineup agrees with the current meta.

Buying Axie on Axie Infinity Marketplace vs. buying on Paxful

As you play the game, you start earning Smooth Love Potions (SLPs) and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), the two tokens players will be trading. Payouts will vary with different fees coming into play.

The pros and cons

The most well-known trading platform for Axie NFTs is the Axie Infinity Marketplace, where traders can transact with other players, this being the original method of trading Axies. Nowadays, more than a few platforms allow the trading of SLPs and AXS, giving players more options based on their preferences.

We understand why a lot of players would prefer trading on the Axie Infinity Marketplace. After all, it’s the most accessible way for most players. You should keep in mind, though, that when selling an Axie on the Axie Marketplace, there’s a 4.25% marketplace fee taken from the seller.

That’s where the different platforms change things. For example, when selling an Axie on Paxful, only a 1% fee is taken from the seller. This means that anyone looking to buy Axie Infinity NFTs from these sellers might see lower prices thanks to the lower fees that these sellers can work with.

Some players have even taken things into their own hands, trading peer-to-peer (P2P) on platforms like Discord and Facebook Marketplace. While this might make it faster and a lot more convenient, the danger is that there is no regulating body overseeing the trade.

Buying Axies on Paxful is safer

This security concern is primarily the reason why people pay transfer fees on regulated platforms. For example, trades on Paxful are protected by Paxful’s escrow. Our goal is to handle the trade for cheaper fees and provide secure transactions, allowing players to make more money out of the time they spend on the game.

If you have plans to buy or sell Axie Infinity NFTs, the best thing to do is to learn as much as you can about the fees you may have to pay. That way, you can at least be sure that you’re getting your money’s worth.

How to buy and sell Axie Infinity NFTs on Paxful for cheaper fees

So, how do you buy Axie Infinity NFTs on Paxful? We’ve made an easy-to-follow step-by-step guide for anyone looking to take advantage of the lower fees:

Go to Paxful and click Create an Offer . Select the cryptocurrency you prefer. Your options include Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), and Ethereum (ETH) . Select the option to Sell crypto. Under Payment Methods, select Goods & Services and choose Game Items. Specify Axie Infinity NFTs under Game Items . Specify the Axie stats and other important information on the offer. Follow the remaining steps mentioned on the Create an Offer page .

How to search for buy and sell offers for Axie Infinity NFTs on Paxful

Now, let’s take a look at what you need to do to look for buy and sell offers for Axie Infinity NFTs on Paxful’s website.

Go to Paxful and click Buy or Sell . Select the cryptocurrency you prefer to transact with. Your options include Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), and Ethereum (ETH). Select the Payment method to Goods & Services > Game Items. Under the Filter Offers section, specify whether you prefer Ronin: SLP, Ronin: AXS, or both. Specify the Axie stats and other important information on the offer. Look through the available offers to find a trade that matches your preferences.

And that’s all there is to it! Sit back, relax a little as you wait for the right offer to come along.

During the transaction, how would you send your Axie NFT?

Let’s say you’ve finally found your match on Paxful and both parties are ready to trade. Once payment has been made, you can follow these steps to send your Axie NFT:

Sign in to your Ronin Wallet extension . Get the Ronin Wallet address of the person you want to send your Axie to. Go to the Axie Marketplace and sign in to your account. Go to your inventory and select the Axie that you want to send. Click Gift and place the Ronin Wallet address of the person you want to send your Axie to. This is how a Ronin Wallet address looks like—note that it begins with “ronin”:

ronin:afc2df6f84d8cb9b640f70811e6b3f0f8d9ed875

Click Gift once again. Confirm the transaction in your Ronin Wallet extension .

Important things to note before buying and selling Axie on Paxful

Remember that transactions through the Ronin Wallet are free, meaning you can send Wrapped Ether (WETH), AXS, and SLP from your Ronin Wallet to another Ronin Wallet at no extra cost. Gifting Axie NFT from one Ronin account to another Ronin account is also free.

Players should also remember that the Axie’s level will reset to 1 when transferred, whether it was gifted or purchased on the marketplace. This is something that players looking to buy Axie Infinity creatures for their team should keep in mind.

Avoid these things that will get you banned

Of course, as with any sort of marketplace, there are rules to follow. Anyone looking to buy Axie Infinity creatures should first try to understand the rules to avoid wasting money and getting banned. For starters, here are a few rules you should remember not to break as they will result in a ban:

Adjusting your device’s time to gain energy

Playing the game while there is scheduled maintenance

Playing the game despite being underaged

Making use of bots to play the game for you

Not waiting for 24 to 48 hours before using your newly gifted Axie

A banned Axie is a hassle for many reasons, one of them being the fact that you can’t use them for breeding. This limits the utility of the creature, making it a little harder for the player, especially if you spent good money on them. Aside from that, any account with a banned Axie will not be able to earn any SLP.

Buy and sell Axies on Paxful safely and easily

The Axie Infinity Marketplace isn’t your only option if you want to trade your Axies. With Paxful, you stand to earn more out of your efforts—thanks to the lower transaction fees with the bonus of being more secure. Trade away safely with Paxful and start collecting Axies today!

* The content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information as investment, financial or other advice. Paxful has no relation to Axie Infinity. Their respective wordmarks and trademarks belong to them alone.