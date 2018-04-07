School #2 of the #BuiltWithBitcoin Project is now being built.
The amazing folks at ZamZam Water have already begun building the school with a $20,000 donation from Paxful. ( 544a352151120ef2349fbb02cf58dffd446a19d4197966e5bd8e6af570732f6f )
$100,000 total is needed and we will be matching all donations given from the community until this goal is reached!
ZamZamWater accepts
- Bitcoin: 3Q5CESP85hhXTLSy2HDbSyNchb5Bi8D7ku
- Bitcoin Cash: 15YGniLxo77kfMUWGoRNT6ShUQC93MvaXg
- Ehtereum
- Litecoin
- Dash
You can find all their official bitcoin donation addresses at https://www.zamzamwater.org/news/builtwithbitcoin
We will be sharing all the media and updating the entire community as the new school is being built. It will be a full primary school with
- infrastructure,
- water project,
- solar system,
- kitchen, and
- furnishings.
For 300+ students between the ages of 7-14/15. It’s 2x as big as the first school.
If interested in partnering up with Zam Zam, please contact [email protected].