Imagine the life of a young, elementary school-aged African girl named Ayana. Every morning, Ayana walks for hours to get to her school — a structure that may collapse any time, and has no toilets, access to drinking water, nor electricity. She’s graduating from elementary school next year, and is probably never going to school again — sharing the same fate with that of two-thirds of Sub-Saharan African children.

Paxful has made quality education possible for 400 children and counting. It’s time for you to step in.

Reasons for shockingly low education rates in Africa

Schooling is a luxury in sub-Saharan Africa. Compared to other regions in the world, Africa has the highest rates of educational exclusion. Whereas 80 percent of children between the ages of 6 and 11 go to school, the number goes down to 66 percent for teenagers between the ages of 11 and 14, and 60 percent between the ages of 15 and 17. The number drops even more as we look at how many young adults move on to tertiary education. While the global average rate of enrollment at a tertiary institution is 34 percent, sub-Saharan Africa’s rate is at an alarming 8 percent.

It’s one thing to be able to go to school, but another to go to a school that’s sustainable and promising. Around 30 percent of primary schools in sub-Saharan Africa don’t have toilets, which presents more than a sanitary problem — the lack of toilets poses direct consequences for girls’ safety, health, dignity, and school performance. Not only that, a majority of schools have no access to drinking water and electricity, which contributes to problems such as poor standards of sanitation, lack of ventilation, and inability to use lights and computers.

Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin schools are all equipped with restrooms and enormous water tanks for ready access to clean water. We’re building something different, something that will make sub-Saharan Africa a healthier place — stand with us.

Adults are employed, but at high risks

It is perhaps not surprising to learn that most of the work available in sub-Saharan Africa is unskilled or low-skilled, as only a small segment of young Africans get to go to school. While the unemployment rate isn’t very high — at around 6 percent — 70 percent of sub-Saharan Africa’s workforce is vulnerable. Having a vulnerable job means that workers have little access to social protection schemes and are often susceptible to volatile earnings. An example of vulnerable employment is female family workers.

The lack of regulation and volatility of livelihood are scary — and Paxful is changing that.

When we build our schools in Africa, we create hundreds of jobs for the locals. “We’re not giving bitcoin or blockchain addresses to laborers in Rwanda — they’re not interested in that,” said Ray Youssef, CEO and Co-founder of Paxful, “They wanted Rwandan franc to buy food and feed their families.”

Building with Paxful promises a stable income, but that’s not the only option we offer. Not only have our users successfully made profits from trading bitcoin using over 300+ payment methods on our marketplace, but many have also taken advantage of generating additional passive income through the Affiliate Program, where our users receive a percentage of the escrow fees from their referrals’ trades.