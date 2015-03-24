Hack our Web Hot Wallet, prove it and we’ll give you 1 BTC.
It’s on testnet so you may need a few testnet coins to start.
- Get some testnet coins on the bitcoin testnet faucet
- make an account at https://paxful.com
- Hack some coins out of the system
- Report it to us at [email protected]
We’re very serious about this and welcome any and all help.
Some suggestions on hacking the system.
- deposit bitcoins in and withdraw out at the exact same time trying to do a web wallet double spend
- race condition attacks
- any other suggestions?
For more information, please refer to our bug bounty policy.