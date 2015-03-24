Hack our Web Hot Wallet, prove it and we’ll give you 1 BTC.

It’s on testnet so you may need a few testnet coins to start.

Get some testnet coins on the bitcoin testnet faucet make an account at https://paxful.com Hack some coins out of the system Report it to us at [email protected]

We’re very serious about this and welcome any and all help.

Some suggestions on hacking the system.

deposit bitcoins in and withdraw out at the exact same time trying to do a web wallet double spend

race condition attacks

any other suggestions?

For more information, please refer to our bug bounty policy.