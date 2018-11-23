If you aren’t full from last night’s Thanksgiving turkey, then you might want to check out the next big thing on Paxful.

A Paxful Black Friday Treat!

To welcome the holiday season, we’ll be reducing the escrow fee of bank transfers by 100%. This means that if you’re looking to sell bitcoins with bank transfers, then you won’t have to pay a single fee for the rest of the year!

This is a godsend for people who use bank transfers. We decide to give you this early present so that you, the Paxful users, can enjoy this holiday season! Go ahead and trade bitcoins using bank transfers and keep all the transfer value from the trade.

That’s not all from us…

There are much more in store for our users. We’ve got some big things coming up and who better to fill you in than our CEO, Ray Youssef himself:

