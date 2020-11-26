2020 has been full of surprises but the Paxful family is thankful for you and ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang. For this year’s Black Friday giveaway, we’re giving you a chance to win back 100% of your trade with a prize pool of 10,000 USD for 100 lucky users!

How to enter

To participate, simply trade using the tag BlackFriday between November 27 at 12:01 AM and November 29 at 11:59 PM (EST). 100 users will be randomly selected to have their trade amounts up to 100% reimbursed at the end of the giveaway period. The maximum amount each user can win is a cool 100 USD. That means you’ll get back 20 USD for your 20 USD trade! You can even get back 100 USD for a trade worth 100 USD or more. A nice boost for your holiday shopping, right?

Each trade counts as a separate entry, so you’re welcome to trade as many times as you want. However, we want to give everyone a fair chance to win, so each user can only win once.

Start trading today and don’t miss out on your chance to take home some free BTC this holiday season!

Winners from this giveaway

The 100 users that will be taking up to 100 USD worth of BTC home are as follows:

Username BTC Prize Amount (in USD) 2000fish2000

4_Minute_Deals

4_Minute_Deals_James

Amazononlinepurchase

Anthonyps321123

Apple_Btc

ArdentGerbil967

barin103

Benlet0428

Bestbtcusdt

BigBen90

bitcoinTrador

BrainyZander203

bsabogal

Celadore

chipchip219

cindyluengg

Coinlink_ke

ConnorWilliam

CryptoXmethod

Cushy12

danieli

davpg2020

DESDADDY

Dunlin50

Edkiba

EI

felicia50431

Fenixx19

fercho1128

fuworenland

gcamazongc

GoodlySabalo364

Goyal22

Heerooo

himmuappi

HMurangiri

isaacmumo

JASWpainter

Jcoins1

JesusJarz

JGANDEL

JoseLuis332574

KelvinCalvin

kev128

KindCoin

LadyNorth

lahcen76

lancekip

Legendary98

LETZMAKEMONEY

Lottebc

Maclean63

mais

Mercy98

michael_kariuki

MichaelGarzon

Miss_moindi

Miss_Racquel

ModernFusilier

mrchelsea

MrDarkosburg

mrrua

MSMOG000

munyao123

Mutuota

Nord_Man

Np11223300

Olanj96

Olivetrees

Pavelpavlovich

PierceYang

PrimeCrypto

QueenBunnyBee

realGitonga

ReginaldW

ReventhGr

RobMalaga2030

Ronaldo1922

Rudco

SELLMARKET

selmaeki

Selvaraj

SGBUYER1975

SGPRO1111

Shaffie3

Shey017

sia23

SKIPPYY

SkySurfer

Socordia

TacoTuesday23

tiners

tranminh9240

UcantScamMe

USACAMI86

Veltcroz

wandimi

willguefit

Yahayabrainy 100

100

100

50.16020856

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

49.97071738

100

100

100

100

10.73050787

10.77651797

100

59.74243374

100

25.11155779

100

100

66.69918234

20.01444251

100

100

25.07809247

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

68.29391659

100

100

69.77755194

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

52.96985222

100

100

100

100

100

100

46.3867697

50.54387592

50.26629288

100

10.75209314

100

100

20.03361079

49.98892354

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

