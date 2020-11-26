2020 has been full of surprises but the Paxful family is thankful for you and ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang. For this year’s Black Friday giveaway, we’re giving you a chance to win back 100% of your trade with a prize pool of 10,000 USD for 100 lucky users!
How to enter
To participate, simply trade using the tag BlackFriday between November 27 at 12:01 AM and November 29 at 11:59 PM (EST). 100 users will be randomly selected to have their trade amounts up to 100% reimbursed at the end of the giveaway period. The maximum amount each user can win is a cool 100 USD. That means you’ll get back 20 USD for your 20 USD trade! You can even get back 100 USD for a trade worth 100 USD or more. A nice boost for your holiday shopping, right?
Each trade counts as a separate entry, so you’re welcome to trade as many times as you want. However, we want to give everyone a fair chance to win, so each user can only win once.
Start trading today and don’t miss out on your chance to take home some free BTC this holiday season!
Winners from this giveaway
The 100 users that will be taking up to 100 USD worth of BTC home are as follows:
Username
BTC Prize Amount (in USD)
|2000fish2000
4_Minute_Deals
4_Minute_Deals_James
Amazononlinepurchase
Anthonyps321123
Apple_Btc
ArdentGerbil967
barin103
Benlet0428
Bestbtcusdt
BigBen90
bitcoinTrador
BrainyZander203
bsabogal
Celadore
chipchip219
cindyluengg
Coinlink_ke
ConnorWilliam
CryptoXmethod
Cushy12
danieli
davpg2020
DESDADDY
Dunlin50
Edkiba
EI
felicia50431
Fenixx19
fercho1128
fuworenland
gcamazongc
GoodlySabalo364
Goyal22
Heerooo
himmuappi
HMurangiri
isaacmumo
JASWpainter
Jcoins1
JesusJarz
JGANDEL
JoseLuis332574
KelvinCalvin
kev128
KindCoin
LadyNorth
lahcen76
lancekip
Legendary98
LETZMAKEMONEY
Lottebc
Maclean63
mais
Mercy98
michael_kariuki
MichaelGarzon
Miss_moindi
Miss_Racquel
ModernFusilier
mrchelsea
MrDarkosburg
mrrua
MSMOG000
munyao123
Mutuota
Nord_Man
Np11223300
Olanj96
Olivetrees
Pavelpavlovich
PierceYang
PrimeCrypto
QueenBunnyBee
realGitonga
ReginaldW
ReventhGr
RobMalaga2030
Ronaldo1922
Rudco
SELLMARKET
selmaeki
Selvaraj
SGBUYER1975
SGPRO1111
Shaffie3
Shey017
sia23
SKIPPYY
SkySurfer
Socordia
TacoTuesday23
tiners
tranminh9240
UcantScamMe
USACAMI86
Veltcroz
wandimi
willguefit
Yahayabrainy
|100
100
100
50.16020856
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
49.97071738
100
100
100
100
10.73050787
10.77651797
100
59.74243374
100
25.11155779
100
100
66.69918234
20.01444251
100
100
25.07809247
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
68.29391659
100
100
69.77755194
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
52.96985222
100
100
100
100
100
100
46.3867697
50.54387592
50.26629288
100
10.75209314
100
100
20.03361079
49.98892354
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
Terms and Conditions
- All competition periods are held as per EST time. Users can join the competition any day from November 27, 2020 (00:01 AM GMT-5/EST) to November 29, 2020 (11:59 PM GMT -5/EST)
- The participant’s Paxful account should successfully complete ID verification.
- Only offers during the campaign period with the ‘BlackFriday’ offer tag are eligible.
- The ‘BlackFriday’ offer tag should be visible on the offer 2 days after the campaign period ends.
- *A user can only win once. Each winner is eligible to receive up to $100 cashback, depending on the amount of the trade.
- Eg. $20 trade, receive $20 cashback; $150 trade, receive $100 cashback.
- Rewards distribution: BTC prize will be distributed within 10 days of the end of the campaign period. The winner will be able to log in and see the prize via their Paxful wallet.
- The exchange rates of BTC and USD are based on the real-time exchange rate at the time of distribution, such timing determined in Paxful’s sole and absolute discretion.
- Paxful reserves the right to disqualify trades for any reason.
- Paxful reserves the right to cancel or amend any activity or rules at our sole discretion.
- No substitution of prize is offered, and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.
- Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
- Any portion of a prize not accepted by the winner(s) will be forfeited. The winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on the winner’s list, which may be announced publicly and will be distributed upon request and as required by law.
- All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these official rules.