Market prices of the world’s leading cryptocurrency have exceeded the 2200 USD mark. The question arises whether this rapid continuous appreciation of value is accompanied by increasing spectrum of goods / services that can be purchased with BTC? Here comes the list of a few interesting places where you can spend your BTC.

For the ones that have a lot of coins… – BitPremier

BitPremier is positioned as a luxury Bitcoin-only marketplace. The offer ranges from high-performance sports cars to art and even real estate. Lamborghini Huracan is waiting if you have a 6-digit sum of BTC in your wallet.

Pizza… not just a bit yummy… – Pizza for Coins

PizzaForCoins enables ordering your favorite food from any nearby Domino’s, Pizza Hut or Papa Johns and paying with BTC. Quick and convenient. Give it a try: pizzaforcoins.com

Meteors and fossils rock! – Geo Rarities

Geo Rarities is owned by artists and collectors of rare and beautiful one of a kind natural and geologic items. You can buy many natural geologic items transformed into designer items such as petrified wood side tables, coffee tables and sculptural art. A 15 lb meteorite is there too!

Add some thrill to watching sports – OneHash – bitcoin betting

Are you looking for a way to spend your BTC and boost adrenaline while sports watching? You should also check OneHash which is the fastest growing bitcoin-only mutual betting website. It’s available worldwide and includes not only sports but also special events like elections, Oscars and many other.