We’re kicking off our Bitcoin Pizza Day by showing our appreciation for everyone’s favorite combo of crisp and light dough, savory and rich tomato sauce, oozing mozzarella cheese, and an assortment of flavorful toppings.

How do you like your pizza? Are you a purist that only likes classic flavors? Do you prefer the Neapolitan or New York-style? Do you like pineapples on it? Don’t worry, we don’t judge here—the only thing that matters is that you love pizza as much as we do.

Get a chance to win 100 USD worth of BTC* by showing us how you like your pie. Here’s how you can enter:

Draw your ideal slice. It could be a simple drawing on a napkin, a picture of a pizza you baked yourself, or just a collection of your favorite emojis. Let your imagination run wild.

Send us the photo on any of our socials with the #BitcoinPizzaDay hashtag between May 17 and May 19.

Vote for your favorite entries by liking them in the thread/comments section from May 20 to May 21. (Remember to share your creations and have your friends vote for you!)

There will be a total of 4 lucky winners across all our social media accounts and we’ll be rolling out the red carpet for them by showcasing a complete 8-slice pizza pie from our winners. We’ll be posting this on May 22, 2021, so let the celebration begin. Send us your ideal slices on any of our socials:

And to all the lucky winners, feel free to spend your BTC on pizza—we’ll probably be doing the same.

*The amount of crypto distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution at Paxful’s sole discretion.