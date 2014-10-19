The media has worked hard make the world think of us bitcoin a certain way…

Hooded hackers, techno anarchists, anti social geeks… but we know the truth. We’re just normal folks with big dreams and a passion for helping people.

Talking to merchants in New York for eight months about Bitcoin We found that the number one question was…

“Who are these Bitcoin people”

Now is our chance to show the entire world who we really are, just normal folks with normal jobs and a soon to be normal obsession, Bitcoin. We are looking for people to star in our newest video. “Faces of Bitcoin” It will be a short 5 minute video to show the world who we as a community really are and why retailers want us as loyal customers.

Only two requirements

You Love Bitcoin



You have owned or used Bitcoin at one point

We’ll be asking a few questions to each participant.

What do you do ? (occupation) ex. student, doctor, coder etc..

What is your name? (first name or nick name only)

What would you buy with your bitcoin?

You are free to say whatever you ant. Tell the Bitcoin world what you want them to know! Say anything. Send a message to the whole world!

Call to Action

Email us at [email protected]

For New Yorkers – Include your phone#, time and place you want to shoot.

For the Rest of the World: Follow the instructions below to shoot a video and send it to us at [email protected] . Use sendspace or keychests to upload.

. Use sendspace or keychests to upload. The deadline is November 28th 2014

We want the entire world to get in on this. You can shoot your own short video and upload here and email us the link [email protected] Here are some tips

Shoot the video outside with a famous landmark behind you that people from your city or town will recognize. A nice mural, graffiti or art also works. Nature also works, something green or water.

Best time for a video is in the afternoon or early morning.

Just do a video selfie with your phone. Keep it as close to you so the sound comes out clearer.

Please record in landscape mode… hold phone horizontally. wider than taller.

For Extra Credit

Answer the questions above and pick out a few of the below quotes and say them on video. Big smiles and high energy are best. Let’s show the world how much we love Bitcoin. You can say anything you want, the below are just guides.

Bitcoin is real money

Bitcoin is inflation proof

Bitcoin is freedom from banks

Bitcoin is our turn to do banking right

Bitcoin is mathematical

Bitcoin is unbreakable

Bitcoin is a bank we all own together

Bitcoin will be bigger than the internet

Bitcoin doesn’t need a bailout, ever

We are Bitcoin

Welcome to the family

Reading out the Bitcoin Constitution

Another awesome thing you can do is to read out the Original whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto. We will be picking a few words from each reading to go into the video.

Commerce on the Internet has come to rely almost exclusively on financial institutions serving as trusted third parties to process electronic payments. While the system works well enough for most transactions, it still suffers from the inherent weaknesses of the trust based model. What is needed is an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party. Transactions that are computationally impractical to reverse would protect sellers from fraud, and routine escrow mechanisms could easily be implemented to protect buyers. We propose a solution to the double-spending problem using a peer-to-peer distributed timestamp server to generate computational proof of the chronological order of transactions. The system is secure as long as honest nodes collectively control more CPU power than any cooperating group of attacker nodes. We have proposed a system for electronic transactions without relying on trust. We started with the usual framework of coins made from digital signatures, which provides strong control of ownership, but is incomplete without a way to prevent double-spending. To solve this, we proposed a peer-to-peer network using proof-of-work to record a public history of transactions that quickly becomes computationally impractical for an attacker to change if honest nodes control a majority of CPU power. The network is robust in its unstructured simplicity.

Once your video is done, just upload it here or here [email protected]

Here is a video with some tips for shooting good audio and film with your smart phone.

