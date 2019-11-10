Nguyễn Thành Trung from Vietnam deals with the highs and lows of burgeoning Vietnamese travel industry and maintains a successful Paxful affiliate profile. Having started from sparing number of affiliates, he swiftly hit the number in hundreds and is targeting thousands soon. Mr Trung takes a good care of his affiliates and helps them at every step of their Paxful journey. As of today he has more than 500 affiliates, he gives in person tutorials to willing learners and also operates an YouTube channel with more than 2000 subscribers.

We sent him our gratitude gifts with a special Thank You note and we felt honored when he decided to use our note as his profile and cover pictures on Youtube. Mr. Trung is really a Paxful advocate.

We were naturally very curious to find out more about Mr. Trung and how he has managed to streamline his affiliate operations. So we asked him a few questions, and here is how he responded.

How has your experience with Paxful been so far?

I am happy to work with Paxful. Actually, I do not trade on my affiliate account. I use my affiliate account to record video tutorials, so this account I only use to make affiliates

How long have you been using Paxful?

I know Paxful from 2016.

How did you find out about Paxful’s affiliate program?

I taught in a course, and was told by a student about Paxful, so I knew.

Where do you put your affiliate link / who do you share it with?

I put the link on my personal blog and YouTube channel.

Do you have any recommendations on other affiliates about how to earn more with the Paxful Affiliate Program?

I am happy to work with Paxful. I promote my affiliate account by recording video tutorials and make a lot of affiliates under my account.

Do you have any recommendations on other affiliates about how to earn more with the Paxful Affiliate Program?

Yes, they need to give a dedicated support channel to their affiliates. Currently I have about 500 affiliates and I plan to increase to 1000 affiliates end of 2019, by 2020 I will double, so my support is also supporting the development of Paxful.

