An Update to Our Affiliate Program

As one of the leading peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplaces, Paxful gives all of their customers the opportunity to earn free bitcoin-based on referrals. Since the beginning, Paxful’s mission has been empowerment through financial freedom.

This year we decided to reintroduce the Paxful Affiliate Program, which aims to allow people to easily make money. This multi-tier program gives those enrolled a 50% commission on the collected escrow fee every time your direct affiliates buy bitcoin on Paxful and a 10% commission on the escrow fee when your direct affiliates’ affiliates buy bitcoin.

How does it work?

We allow you to collect affiliate commissions from both tiers of affiliates. Whenever your Tier 1 or Tier 2 affiliates successfully complete a trade on Paxful, we collect an escrow fee. You’ll get 50% of that collected escrow fee for Tier 1 affiliates when they buy bitcoin, along with a 10% collected escrow fee for Tier 2 affiliates when they buy bitcoin.

Affiliates also have the freedom to share their links on social media or advertise them on websites. Rank up your social media advertising and let your audience know that Paxful provides one of the easiest ways to buy and sell bitcoin for anyone, anywhere in the world. Create an account and sign up to conveniently make money from the comfort of your home!

How do I get paid?

Isn’t it easy to earn bitcoin using this program? It’s a way for you to effortlessly make money. So start calling up your friends and encourage them to create their own accounts with Paxful and help them buy and sell bitcoin. This way, you can just sit back and let your affiliate money come rushing in.

Follow these steps to easily become a Paxful Affiliate

What’s New?

Paxful always takes customer feedback into account. You asked, we listened, and so we updated the program to help you earn more bitcoin! We’ve also incorporated new tools to help boost performance.

Trackers:

There are now custom trackers on your affiliate link that show you exactly which of your channels bring in the most profit. This will help you focus your attention on what works best.

Statistics:

Great analytics is the key to providing you with information about your users. This feature will let you know how your referrals are doing in near real time.

If you’re looking for a profitable program, the Paxful Affiliate Program might be the perfect fit for you! Want to know more about how it works? Feel free to drop us a line at [email protected] or via our live chat feature!

Now that you're all set, be sure to try out our new and improved Paxful Affiliate Program.