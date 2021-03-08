Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-currency on-ramp for Bingbon, providing a wide roster of payment options for buying Bitcoin to Bingbon’s global user base.

August 4th, 2021—Paxful, the peer-to-peer finance platform that allows people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling cryptocurrencies as a means of exchange, has partnered with Bingbon, the derivatives-based social trading platform.

As a result, users can take full advantage of Paxful’s fiat-to-crypto network directly on Bingbon’s trading platform.

Not only will Bingbon users be able to fund their accounts directly with local fiat currency using Paxful’s nearly 400 payment methods, but they also have access to a one-stop crypto derivatives trading platform.



Without a doubt, this joint initiative between Paxful and Bingbon can create new trading opportunities for users. Aside from Bitcoin, traders can also obtain other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Tether with nearly 400 ways to pay. Paxful’s marketplace allows users to instantly find sellers who meet the criteria of their trading needs, creating opportunities for quick and easy trades. Further to that, users can conduct these payments through Paxful on Bingbon.



“Crypto accessibility is key in order to spur adoption and highlight its use case as a means of exchange. That is why we’re thrilled to partner with Bingbon to make trading cryptocurrency even more seamless to their millions of users,” said Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder at Paxful.

All in all, the partnership is intended to provide users of Bingbon with access to multiple new payment options through Paxful’s Peer-to-Peer marketplace. The integration has the general objective of simplifying and facilitating access to digital assets for users worldwide which reflects Bingbon’s mission of accelerating digital finance by technology and Paxful’s mission of giving everyone equal access to finance.

“We are glad that we’ve integrated with Paxful. For Bingbon, this means introducing and exposing our users to a new trading experience. Bingbon users can find nearly 400 different ways to buy digital assets via Paxful. All of this is in line with our goal to make the crypto market more accessible to everyone. Furthermore, we will be able to penetrate the Latin American market even more aggressively than before.” said Elvisco Carrington, Communications and Partnership Manager at Bingbon.

About Bingbon

Founded in 2018, Bingbon is a crypto social trading exchange that offers both cryptocurrency spot and derivatives trading services. As a crypto social trading network, Bingbon is committed to giving users access to smarter cryptocurrency trading strategies and ensuring users invest in a simple, engaging, and transparent way.

For more information, please visit https://bingbon.com.

About Paxful

Paxful is a peer-to-peer finance platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling cryptocurrencies as a means of exchange. Founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, Paxful’s mission is to help everyone have equal access to finance no matter who or where they are. Six million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) with almost 400 different payment methods.

Ray Youssef, co-founder and CEO of Paxful, set up the Built with Bitcoin Foundation to help people have access to education and water. To date, the foundation has built six schools (two in Rwanda, two in Kenya, and two in Nigeria), multiple water projects, and cultivated dozens of farms. The Built with Bitcoin Foundation is funded by Paxful and the cryptocurrency community.