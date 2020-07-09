Every hero has a partner in crime—Batman has Robin, Han Solo has Chewbacca, Frodo has Samwise, and you have your trusted trading partner. 🤜🤛

Our partners are always around to make sure that we make the right decisions and stay on track. We know that International Friendship Day has passed, but we’re keeping the ball rolling by showing some love and appreciation to our favorite trade partners on the platform!

We’re giving you and a friend a chance to win a total of 1,000 USD worth of BTC*! Follow these three simple steps to join:

✅ Follow us on Instagram and Twitter

✅ Like and retweet our post

✅ Tag your most trusted trading partner on Paxful with the hashtag #BetterTogether

What better way to show your appreciation than giving your favorite trade partner a chance to win a little extra?

Share the love!

*The total of 1,000 USD worth of BTC will be divided between the respective winner of the giveaway and his/her trading partner tagged on the contest giveaway post so that each will receive 500 USD worth of BTC.

There will be one pair of winners from each of Paxful’s regional social media accounts.

See the list of participating accounts:

