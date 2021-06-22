As human beings, we need community. We’re a social species that relies on cooperation to survive and thrive. There are tons of communities out there: collectors, enthusiasts, and, yes, crypto traders.

With cryptocurrencies being over a decade old now, many communities have popped up, whether for learning, trading, or just chatting about the latest in crypto. As the worldwide cryptocurrency adoption rate reaches 3% with over 200 million users, these crypto communities grow even more prominent every day.

How crypto communities can make a difference

As these communities grow in size, you may start to wonder: what can these communities do for new, average, and experienced traders?

First and foremost, a community can help us build trust and a sense of inclusivity. As humans, most of us itch to be part of something bigger than ourselves. This is especially true for a relatively new space. In addition, being part of a group with the same interests can do wonders for any trader.

As those communities grow, people of all backgrounds and varying levels of expertise join in on the fun. This could lead to more learning opportunities for you. Whether you want to know more about a specific crypto, a platform or exchange, or even just the space in general, there’s always something new for you to learn.

With a direct line of communication to more experienced traders, you’re also provided with new money-making opportunities. So soak in the knowledge, apply them to your trades, and maximize your earning potential.

What Paxful Telegram communities can do for you

Here at Paxful, we see a strong sense of community among our users through our Telegram groups. Some of these users know each other and are willing to introduce their closest friends and relatives to the platform through the Paxful Affiliate Program. In fact, some even become crypto leaders of their communities using the Paxful Peer Program.

Looking to get in on the fun? The Paxful Telegram communities are a great place to start. Here’s what it can do for you:

Learn how to trade

Want to get started but don’t know how? Message the group and ask—they’d be happy to help. Explore the community, ask as many questions as you want, and learn from the pros as they show you the ins and outs of Paxful. If you’re already an experienced trader, maybe you can help the new members out with their trades.



Build business relationships

Link up with fellow traders, find consistent buyers and sellers, and support each other’s businesses. There are a ton of traders here looking for their next business partner—who knows, you might just be it.



Ask for help

Need help with a problem you’re encountering on the platform? Send a message to the Telegram group and ask for advice. The users in our groups have varying backgrounds and expertise levels—some of them being the best of the best—so don’t be afraid to ask because they’d probably love to help you out in any way they can.



Get the latest news on our products and services

Want the latest on Paxful-related products? Then, join the group and stay tuned for announcements on the latest updates, giveaways, and campaigns.



Start a conversation

Wondering what your fellow traders think of the latest news in crypto? Then, this is the place to be. As we all know, changes often happen in this space. Here, you can start a discussion and get thoughts and opinions from traders like yourself.

Strengthening the community

Through these groups, we can unite and shape a better future for crypto—one not just for the 1%, but for the 100%. Furthermore, with a strong enough community, we can prove to the non-believers that financial freedom is attainable for anyone, anywhere in the world.

Get in on the fun and join our Telegram community today.