Meet Yusuf. As the Executive Director of Zam Zam Water, he’s dedicated his life to bringing clean water to communities around the world that need it most. He discovered Bitcoin through Paxful CEO, Ray Youssef and helped launch the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, which seeks to build 100 schools funded entirely using cryptocurrencies. This is his story.
Be the Change: Yusuf
