Meet Sonia. When crypto was no longer available in her home country of Venezuela, she moved to Colombia with full trust in the potential of digital currencies to change the world. Not only was she able to build a successful trading business, she has also become a community leader who inspires those around her. This is her story.
Be the Change: Sonia
1 min read
Leave a comment
You might also be interested in
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
From teacher, to baker, to Paxful Trader — this is the story of how a Nigerian peer empowered herself and others through Bitcoin.
3 min read
3 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
We’ve talked to four people from around the world to learn how Bitcoin improved their lives. Hear Francis’ story of how he earns money for aviation school.
1 min read
1 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
We’ve talked to four people from all over the world to learn how Bitcoin has improved their lives. Here’s how Ishaq makes a living by trading crypto.
1 min read
1 min read