Meet Ishaq. Just last year, he was struggling to find a job after finishing his studies and barely getting by. When COVID-19 hit, he searched for opportunities and discovered Bitcoin. Taking a chance, he invested all the money he had left into trading crypto. Now, he’s traded over $300k and started his own digital marketing agency. This is his story.
Be the Change: Ishaq
