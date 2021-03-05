Meet Francis. Though he was studying computer security and forensics, he dreamt of becoming a pilot. Hopeful and with just $70 in his account, he decided to start trading Bitcoin. Now a leader in his community, he has earned enough to pay his tuition, support his brother, and attend aviation school. This is his story.
Be the Change: Francis
1 min read
Leave a comment
You might also be interested in
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
From teacher, to baker, to Paxful Trader — this is the story of how a Nigerian peer empowered herself and others through Bitcoin.
3 min read
3 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
We’ve talked to four people from all over the world to learn how Bitcoin has improved their lives. Meet Sonia & hear how she built her trading business.
1 min read
1 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
We’ve talked to four people from all over the world to learn how Bitcoin has improved their lives. Here’s how Ishaq makes a living by trading crypto.
1 min read
1 min read