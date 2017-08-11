STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Why is Africa Using Bitcoin

Ray
Ray
11/08/2017
4 min read
4 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
School Built with Bitcoin Update

We have teamed up with Zam Zam Water, whose mission is to create a better quality of life by bringing water to those in need, one well at a time.

Ray
Ray
11/07/2017
3 min read
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful is Sponsoring a Nigerian Conference to Legalize Bitcoin

Paxful is sponsoring Abuja Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Summit where our CEO will be speaking. See you there!

Ray
Ray
11/01/2017
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
We’re going to Las Vegas!

Ray
Ray
10/12/2017
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Nigeria Rises to become Africa’s #1 Bitcoin market

Ray
Ray
10/12/2017
3 min read
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Schools Built with Bitcoin in Africa are on the way!

In partnership with ZamZam Water, the first school built with bitcoin in Africa is now under construction.

Ray
Ray
10/12/2017
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
BlockNight in Manilla, Phillipines

Ray
Ray
09/23/2017
1 min read
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What are ICO’s and Whether You Should Invest

An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a means of raising funds, normally for a blockchain tech project. Find out how it works and if it’s worth investing in.

Ray
Ray
08/17/2017
5 min read
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s stance on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) after the split

On the 1st of August, the bitcoin blockchain split into two creating Bitcoin Cash. Here’s Paxful’s stance on supporting Bitcoin Cash.

Ray
Ray
08/04/2017
2 min read
2 min read