BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
We have teamed up with Zam Zam Water, whose mission is to create a better quality of life by bringing water to those in need, one well at a time.
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful is sponsoring Abuja Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Summit where our CEO will be speaking. See you there!
1 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN STORIES & INTERVIEWS
In partnership with ZamZam Water, the first school built with bitcoin in Africa is now under construction.
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a means of raising funds, normally for a blockchain tech project. Find out how it works and if it’s worth investing in.
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
On the 1st of August, the bitcoin blockchain split into two creating Bitcoin Cash. Here’s Paxful’s stance on supporting Bitcoin Cash.
2 min read
