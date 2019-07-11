INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Your Password Cannot Protect Your Money Anymore—Welcome to a Post-Crypto World

Keeping your wallet safe and out of breach is a huge challenge in what Ray describes as a “Post-crypto world”.

Ray
11/07/2019
4 min read
P2P Site Hacked

One of our fiercest rivals localbitcoins was hacked through their forum and several wallets compromised. Find out steps we take to make sure that does not happen with us.

Ray
01/26/2019
6 min read
#BuiltWithBitcoin School #2 has Begun!

Ray
07/04/2018
1 min read
No more Negative Balances!

As of May 8, 2018, there will no longer be negative balances on Paxful. We eliminated the feature to make sure that your transaction will go more smoothly.

Ray
05/09/2018
4 min read
Paxful.com.ng Scam

Don’t fall for Paxful.com.ng, it’s a scam site and we condemn this to the fullest.

Ray
12/18/2017
1 min read
Bitcoin Hack Reaches 100 in Google Trends

The search volume for the term “bitcoin hack” is at an all-time high on Google. Why might this be? Let’s have a look at what is going on in the bitcoin world.

Ray
12/14/2017
4 min read
The First School Built with Bitcoin is Ready!

Ray
12/07/2017
3 min read
How to Choose Your Favourite Cryptocurrency

Ray
12/04/2017
3 min read
BlockNight in Lagos is Saturday Nov 18th at 5pm

Ray
11/17/2017
1 min read
